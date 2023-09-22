Best Microsoft Surface deals in 2023 – XDA Developers









Save some money on Microsoft’s premium lineup of Surface devices

Microsoft's Surface laptops, tablets, and PCs are some of the most premium and versatile devices on the market There are 2-in-1 Surface Pro and Surface Go models for those who enjoy splitting time between a tablet and notebook. There are Surface Laptop and Laptop Go models for those who want a high-quality notebook. And there's the Surface Laptop Studio for those who need a pull-forward design and the horsepower for specialized work.

Looking at our choices for best Surface PCs, these products don't really come cheap when we're comparing specs and features. Thankfully, Surface products go on sale frequently at Microsoft and third-party retailers. We've curated this list of the best Surface deals to help you get the best price on your next computer.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 was only recently announced, but you can already save money when you preorder a bundle with 15 months of Microsoft 365 Personal and a four-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. Promoted models include an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available for preorder, and you can save money by bundling up with a 15-month Microsoft 365 Personal plan and four years of the Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. The laptop includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9 with Wi-Fi is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Microsoft for $300 off the regular price. This is for a model with Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The $1,600 price comes down to $1,300.

The Surface Pro 9 also comes with 5G connectivity and Microsoft’s SQ3 ARM CPU for those on the go. A model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD currently costs about $1,000 at Best Buy and Microsoft, down from the regular $1,400 cost.

The cheapest price you’ll find right now for the Surface Laptop 5 is $870, down from the regular $999. This model available at Amazon includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The versatile Surface Laptop Studio and its pull-forward design are on sale at Best Buy, Microsoft, and Amazon. A model with Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is down to $1,300 at Best Buy and Microsoft, while a model with boosted Core i7 CPU and otherwise similar specs is almost 30% off at Amazon.

The lightweight and compact Surface Laptop Go 2 is always on the affordable side, but some tasty sales are going on right now. A model with Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD is down to $850 from the regular $1,000 price at Microsoft. Best Buy has a lot more options, with prices starting at about $574 for a model with Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

The Surface Go 3 is the best little tablet that Microsoft makes, and it’s currently on sale for the best price at Amazon. Models with 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and more powerful Intel Core i3 CPU are down to $532 from $630.

Surface products represent some of the best laptops on the market, and they're generally viewed by other manufacturers as inspiration for the Windows portfolio. The premium design doesn't come cheap, and it's always recommended that you pick up a Surface product when it's on sale. While big sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday almost always have Surface products on sale, there are plenty of other opportunities to save money with killer laptop deals. Regional holiday and social events (like back to school season) will often come with tech discounts, but it's never a bad idea to check out Surface deals on the chance you'll find some deep savings.

Amazon's second Prime sales event of the year, this time called the Prime Big Deal Days event, is expected to land in the first half of October. We should see a lot of Surface products on sale as we get an early start on the holiday shopping season.

Microsoft's lineup of Surface PCs is more limited than a lot of other manufacturers. It aims for more of a quantity over quality approach, so you'll often see the same products week after week. That doesn't mean we aren't keeping the sale prices and promotions updated so that you're still seeing fresh deals.

Microsoft's website lets you configure your device as required and will let you bundle accessories and software, but it doesn't always offer the best prices on standalone hardware. Third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon frequently host Surface sales, so it's always a good idea to shop around. We created this curated list to take some of the legwork out of the process.

Being able to tell if you're getting a good deal generally requires a bit of background knowledge and pricing history. You don't always have to pay the lowest price in history, but it's never a bad idea to get close to the previous low. If you're shopping at Amazon instead, a tool like CamelCamelCamel can display the product's pricing history for easy comparison.

