Amazon Prime Video Reveals New Films And TV Shows For August 2023 – Forbes

Amazon has released the full schedule of all the films and TV shows being added to its Prime Video (and Freevee) streaming platform in the US for the month of August 2023. The list of new additions isn’t as long as last month’s, but it still contains a typically wide mix of Amazon Original and third party content with something for pretty much everyone.
Starting with the new Amazon Original TV shows, the main highlights are a new twisty thriller from the mind of Harlan Coben, Shelter, and Australia-set family drama The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
Shelter (which drops on August 18) tells the story of a man who relocates to suburban New Jersey following the death of his father, only to become tangled up in a mystery involving students who have been going missing from the area for decades.
Under-rated fantasy comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives to rent or buy on Amazon … [+]
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (available from August 4) follows the adventures of a 9-year-old girl who loses her parents in a mysterious fire, and then starts to uncover dark secrets about her family’s past after being sent to live with her grandmother in rural Australia.
Another high profile new Amazon Original arrival (from August 11) is Red, White And Royal Blue. Based on The New Yorks Times bestseller of the same name and aimed at a young adult audience, this film charts the way an initially hostile relationship between the US President’s son and a British Prince gradually turns into something very different after they’re forced into an uneasy truce.
Other Amazon Originals for August are New Bandits (from August 18), a Brazilian show about an unhappy bank clerk who suddenly inherits both a fortune and leadership of a criminal gang that’s under attack from all sides; movie Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (from August 8) which follows the progress of some of the brightest G League prospects during the 2023 season; Thursday Night Football (from August 24), which picks up on Prime Video’s exclusive rights to American Football Thursday night games; and Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (from August 28), a three-part portrait of jazz giant Wayne Shorter’s life and music.
There’s one new original movie coming to Amazon’s Freevee service in August 2023, too. Puppy Love launches on August 18, and stars Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin in a romantic comedy about a young couple who gradually fall for each other (after a disastrous first date) as they bond over the relationship between their dogs.
Switching our focus to the new additions coming to Amazon Prime Video’s TV show and movie catalogue that aren’t new Originals, a number of titles stand out. Cocaine Bear arrives to rent or buy on August 15 fresh from its recent cinema run and does exactly what it says on the tin: Delivers lots of black humour and comedy gore as it tells the tale of what happens when a grizzly bear runs amok after eating a bag of cocaine.
Amazon Original The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart drops on Prime Video on August 4.
Also fresh from a wide cinema release is the under-rated and criminally under-seen comedy fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This arrives to rent or buy (or as part of an MGM+ or Paramount+ subscription) on August 25.
Heavy going but ultimately rewarding Oscar nominee Women Talking, based on true events about an isolated religious colony where the women rise up against sexual mistreatment by the men, becomes available to rent or buy (in 4K, no less) from August 29.
My pick of the highlights from the latest ‘catalogue’ film titles being added for ‘free’ (within an Amazon Prime subscription), meanwhile, are: Milos Forman’s brilliant, Oscar winning Amadeus (August 1); Billy Crystal’s dated but still funny City Slickers (August 1); Clint Eastwood gritty cop classic Dirty Harry (August 1); excellent sci-fi parody Galaxy Quest (August 1); all of the first six Saw movies (August 1); classic political thriller The Day Of The Jackal (August 1); The Goonies (August 1); and orgasmically good romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally (August 1).
Amazon Freevee is also getting a fairly lengthy slate of movie ‘classics’ for August 2023. Highlights of these, all releasing on August 1, are five of Peter Sellers’ Pink Panther films (though honestly you’d be advised to give the two 1980s ones a miss); the original Jurassic Park and the best of the modern Jurassic Park reboots, Jurassic World; classic British comedy Four Weddings And A Funeral; Stephen Soderbergh’s sophisticated, multi-Oscar winning drug cop drama Traffic; the ninth instalment of the Fast And Furious franchise; the original Madagascar film (if by some miracle they haven’t seen it already); under-rated Jodie Foster starrer Little Man Tate about a single mother trying to look after a genius child; chaotic Steve Martin comedy Parenthood; the brilliant 1960 original of The Magnificent Seven; Alejandro Inarritu’s brutal but mesmerising Oscar Winning epic, The Revenant, about a frontiersman bent on revenge after being left to die following a near-fatal bear attack; and gunfight at the OK Corral dramatisation Tombstone, featuring fantastic turns by Kevin Costner and Val Kilmer.
Cocaine Bear delivers a perfect combination of black humour and dismemberment to Amazon Prime Video … [+]
Below is the full list of everything new that’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee throughout the month of August.
August 1
TV SERIES
LA Law (1987) – Prime Video
MacGyver S1-5 (2016) – Freevee
Matlock (1987) – Prime Video
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) S1 (2021) – Prime Video
Primate S2 (2023) – Prime Video
The Flatshare (2022) – Freevee
MOVIES
3 Idiotas (2017) – Prime Video
A Shot In The Dark (1965) – Prime Video
Amadeus (1984) – Prime Video
American Gigolo (1980) – Prime Video
Behind the Sun (2001) – Prime Video
Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988) – Prime Video
Cahill: US Marshall (1973) – Prime Video
Cantinflas (2014) – Prime Video
Charlie St Cloud (2010) – Prime Video
Chato’s Land (1972) – Prime Video
City of Men (2008) – Prime Video
City Slickers (1991) – Prime Video
Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983) – Freevee
Damsels In Distress (2011) – Freevee
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982) – Prime Video
Dear Evan Hansen (2021) – Freevee
Death Becomes Her (1992) – Freevee
Death Rides A Horse (1967) – Freevee
Death Warrant (1990) – Freevee
Dirty Harry (1971) – Prime Video
Clint Eastwood is iconic in classic cop movie, Dirty Harry. Arriving within an Amazon Prime Video … [+]
F9: The Fast Saga (2021) – Freevee
Filth (2004) – Prime Video
Frost/Nixon (2009) – Prime Video
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994) – Freevee
Galaxy Quest (1999) – Prime Video
Gonzo (2008) – Prime Video
Hazlo Como Hombre (2017) – Prime Video
Here Comes The Boom (2012) – Freevee
Hollywood: The Greatest Stars (1963) – Prime Video
I Wish (2011) – Prime Video
I’m Still Here (2010) – Prime Video
In The Heat Of The Night (1967) – Freevee
Inferno (2016) – Freevee
Jurassic Park (1993) – Freevee
Jurassic Park III (2001) – Freevee
Jurassic World (2015) – Freevee
Killers (2010) – Prime Video
Little Man Tate (1991) – Freevee
Madagascar (2005) – Freevee
Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) – Freevee
Me, Myself And Irene (2000) – Prime Video
Missing In Action (1984) – Prime Video
Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985) – Prime Video
Monster’s Ball (2002) – Prime Video
Murphy’s Law (1986) – Freevee
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) – Freevee
Old (2021) – Freevee
One For The Money (2012) – Prime Video
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) – Prime Video
Brutal Oscar-winning drama The Revenant arrives on Freevee on August 1.
Parenthood (1989) – Freevee
Penguins Of Madagascar (2014) – Freevee
Picture This (2008) – Freevee
Pinero (2001) – Prime Video
Posse (1993) – Prime Video
Punisher: War Zone (2008) – Prime Video
Red 2 (2013) – Prime Video
Red Dawn (2012) – Prime Video
Revenge Of The Pink Panther (1978) – Freevee
Rio (2011) – Prime Video
Rio 2 (2014) – Prime Video
Road To El Dorado (2000) – Prime Video
Rumor Has It (2005) – Prime Video
Running With The Devil (2019) Freevee
Saw (2004) – Prime Video
Saw II (2005) – Prime Video
Saw III (2006) – Prime Video
Saw IV (2007) – Prime Video
Saw V (2008) – Prime Video
Saw VI (2009) – Prime Video
Shaft (2000) – Freevee
Son Of The Pink Panther – Freevee
Stealth (2005) – Prime Video
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015) – Prime Video
Support your Local Sheriff! (1969) – Prime Video
Swordfish (2001) – Prime Video
The Addams Family (2019) – Prime Video
The Adjustment Bureau (2011) – Freevee
The Black Stallion (1979) – Prime Video
The Darkest Minds (2018) – Freevee
The Day Of The Jackal (1973) – Prime Video
The Goonies (1985) – Prime Video
The Green Hornet (2011) – Freevee
The Hot Chick (2002) – Freevee
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) – Prime Video
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – Prime Video
Cult Western Tombstone arrives on Freevee on August 1.
The Magnificent Seven (1960) – Freevee
The Many Saints Of Newark (2021) – Prime Video
The Nut Job (2014) – Prime Video
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) – Freevee
The Punisher (2004) – Prime Video
The Return Of The Pink Panther (1975) – Freevee
The Revenant (2015) – Freevee
The Watch (2012) – Prime Video
The Woman In Red (1984) – Prime Video
The Wonderful Country (1959) – Freevee
Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995) – Prime Video
Tombstone (1993) – Freevee
Traffic (2001) – Prime Video
Trail Of The Pink Panther (1982) – Freevee
Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017) – Prime Video
Valentina’s Wedding (2018) – Prime Video
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007) – Prime Video
What A Girl Wants (2003) – Prime Video
When Harry Met Sally (1989) – Prime Video
Ya veremos (2018) – Prime Video
Yes Man (2008) – Prime Video
August 4
TV Shows
The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart (2023) – Prime Video
August 8
Bones And All (2022) – Prime Video
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023) – Prime Video
The Emoji Movie (2017) – Freevee
August 10
Copshop (2021) – Freevee
The Killing Vote (2023) – Prime Video
August 11
2 Guns (2013) – Prime Video
Red, White And Royal Blue (2023) – Prime Video
August 15
Cocaine Bear (2023) – Prime Video
Of An Age (2023) – Prime Video
August 18
TV shows
New Bandits (2023) – Prime Video
Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023) – Prime Video
Movies
Puppy Love (2023) – Freevee
Unseen (2023) – Prime Video
August 22
The Black Demon (2023)
August 24
TV Shows
Thursday Night Football (2023) – Prime Video
Movies
Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – Freevee
August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) – Prime Video
Red (2010) – Prime Video
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023) – Prime Video
August 29
Champions (2023) – Prime Video
Snowpiercer (2014) – Prime Video
Women Talking (2023) – Prime Video
August 31
Camino A Marte (2017) – Prime Video
Honor Society (2022) – Prime Video
Volverte a Ver (2022) – Prime Video
