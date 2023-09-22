PancakeSwap [CAKE] Price Analysis : PancakeSwap down by … – The Coin Republic









PancakeSwap had performed well in the past but recently it broke its important support levels with a strong bearish candle and is likely to see further downside in coming days.

As of now, CAKE/USDT is trading positive with the gains of 2.41% and 24 hour volume to market cap ratio stood at 0.0921

On a higher time frame, PancakeSwap had performed well in the past 6 months. From the mid June CAKE had gained positive momentum and bulls able to reclaim 50 day ema and continued its upside rally but faced resistance at $5.096. In the month of November bulls attempted to go further upside but FTX collapse triggered negative sentiment in the crypto industry which also impacted the CAKE prices and bears succeeded to reverse the trend down.

The 200 day ema (green) sloping down indicates a trend to remain weak on a positional basis and the 50 day ema(pink) at $3.982 will act as an immediate hurdle for bulls on coming days followed by next resistance at $5.096.

On a lower time frame, CAKE prices had been trading in the tight range between $3.591 to $4.141 but recently it broke down its lower range and slipped below $3.591 support level which indicates sellers had taken control on higher levels.The supertrend indicator had generated sell signal and continue to trail down indicates short term trend to remain weak till any bullish candle close above supertrend red line. On a lower side prices may approach the support zone of $2.978 and show signs of upside reversal , but if prices slipped below $2.978 we may see further down side towards $2.506

MACD had generated negative crossover and histogram bars getting more deep on downside indicates selling pressure may continue for some more time, whereas RSI at 27 entered oversold zone and price may see some upside reversal in coming days.

After analyzing the CAKE prices with multiple indicators, prices look little bearish for the short term but it’s risky to create a short position near the support zones. So aggressive traders may look for shorting opportunity on higher levels for the target of $2.978 and below by keeping $4.00 as SL

Resistance levels : $4.141 and $5.096

Support levels : $2.978 and $2.506

