Top 8 Ways to Fix Safari Not Downloading Files on iPhone – Guiding Tech

Safari remains the most popular web browser on iPhone. Apple improves the default browser with new features via iOS updates. However, it’s not perfect. To some users, Safari frequently shows can’t find server, doesn’t play videos, and at times, fails to download files on iPhone. The latter is quite irritating and may confuse you. Before you switch to another browser, read the troubleshooting tricks to fix Safari not downloading files on your iPhone.



Safari failing to download important files may break your workflow. While the App Store is packed with capable Safari alternatives, you may want to stick to Apple’s browser for better privacy and security. Let’s fix the issue once and for all.

Let’s start with the basics. Shall we? Safari won’t download media or other files if the data connection on your iPhone is spotty. You’ll need to ensure that your iPhone has a working internet connection before starting the download process.

Step 1: Swipe from the top-right corner to access the Control Center on iPhone X or above. On older iPhones with a physical Home button, double-click the Home button to open the Control Center.

Step 2: Enable Cellular/Mobile data or connect to a robust Wi-Fi network.

Run an internet speed test on your iPhone to ensure your connection offers better reliability and consistent speeds.

Web pages may not open on a slow internet connection. After you confirm good internet connectivity (check the trick above), reload the web page in Safari and start downloading files without breaking a sweat.

Most websites prioritize specific servers around the world. If Safari isn’t downloading files in your region, you can change the IP address on your iPhone manually and try again. You don’t need to dig through settings to modify the IP address. Using a capable VPN app on your iPhone, you can easily change your IP location and start downloading files.

When we faced Safari not downloading files issue on our iPhone, we used a VPN and connect to one of the US servers. The trick worked like a charm, and Safari completed the download process in no time.

There is no drought of VPN apps on iPhone. You can download any popular VPN app from the App Store and change your region.

Did you follow the tricks above and still encounter Safari not downloading files issue? It’s time to check the website. Safari can’t download the files if the website is facing issues with uptime. You can ask your friend to check the downloads. Otherwise, you have no option but to wait for the website to fix the server-side issues.

iCloud Private Relay is a part of iCloud+ and Apple One subscriptions on iPhone. The option is enabled by default to deliver a secure browsing experience. It hides your IP address and browsing activity in Safari and protects your unencrypted internet traffic from prying eyes.

Apple relies on a third-party cloud (Cloudflare) to offer a Private Relay function on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. When Cloudflare servers are down, you may notice pop-ups like ‘iCloud Private Relay Unavailable’. In such scenarios, Safari may face issues with downloading files on iPhone. You can temporarily disable iCloud Private Relay and try again.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Select your profile.

Step 3: Tap iCloud and open Private Relay from the following menu.

Step 4: Disable the Private Relay toggle.

An active low data mode may interfere with the background download process on Safari. When you enable Low Data Mode, the system disables automatic updates, Photos syncing, and background download process.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Select Mobile data.

Step 3: Open your personal SIM.

Step 4: Disable the ‘Low Data Mode’ toggle.

Apple bundles Safari updates with iOS software on iPhone. The company may have fixed Safari not downloading files issue via the iOS update. You should head to Settings and install the latest iOS build on your iPhone.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app on iPhone.

Step 2: Head to General.

Step 3: Select ‘Software Update’ and install the pending iOS build on iPhone.

In case you missed it, Apple lets you change the default browser on your iPhone. It’s easier than ever to use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your daily driver. You can install your preferred browser from the App Store and download files without problem.

You can find your saved files in the Downloads folder on the Files app. Which trick worked for you? Share your findings with us in the comments below.

Last updated on 28 November, 2022

