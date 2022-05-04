HUH Token (HUH) vs Ethereum (ETH): Is Old Really Gold? – Analytics Insight

Ethereum whales are showing heavy involvement in other cryptocurrencies especially,

With an influx of new tokens in the crypto game, the investors now have many options to choose from. It might come across as a challenge to choose between long-established coins and new promising digital tokens.

The new cryptos are volatile but these fluctuations are predicted to ease out at some point in the future. Even a dip in the value can be seen as an opportunity to invest at a low price and expect bigger returns. On the other hand, fresh tokens usually come with a promise of attractive features and are available at discounted prices, especially during the presale phase. Both options have respective advantages for the investor.



Here are two tokens, each from different crypto eras, to guide you on which crypto age is suitable for your portfolio.



ETH launched all the way back in 2015. The cryptocurrency has survived the market despite some speculations and has also displayed stellar performance at given points. This summer, Ethereum has plans to undergo incredibly complicated software changes, which might make ETH tokens exceedingly volatile for the rest of the year. The blockchain network, which now utilises the proof-of-work algorithm that drives Bitcoin, will switch to a proof-of-stake consensus after an event known as “the merge.” Experts believe that the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism is not as effective as the proof-of-work algorithm, which might signal disaster for the Ethereum network. It may be tough for investors to put their faith in the well-known ETH coin that is undergoing such drastic changes.

If you are phased by the fancy upgrades of new tokens, the current downward trend of ETH might be a sign for you to ‘buy the dip’.

Clearly, it is more of a challenge for old coins to upgrade, as compared to new-gen cryptos that are launched with these upgrades already in place.



HUH Token combines the popularity of a meme currency with the functionality of a utility coin to create a unique coin – a ‘utimeme’ currency that’s attracting both investors and analysts. With its intriguing vision and objectives, HUH Token has made a dashing entry into the market. The developers have a good sense of the culture and are working on an influencer marketing strategy to boost involvement in the fintech business.



The HUH developers plan to launch MetHUH, their social networking site. Anyone may become a MetHUH influencer through this medium and earn money based on the amount of content they share and the amount of interaction they receive. Investors in HUH tokens can generate a referral code to attract new users and earn passive income themselves. This platform by HUH will also be a functional NFT marketplace.

HUH Token has also evolved as a platform that is aware of its social responsibilities. The HUH team has set aside 20% of its limited coins for crypto billionaire Elon Musk, but if he does not claim them, the coins will be donated to organisations that work to prevent suicide among young men throughout the world.

The HUH Token has recently completed its presale phase, and it may be a nice investment opportunity for individuals looking to diversify their crypto portfolio.



Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.



