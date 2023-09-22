Dogecoin Price Jumps By 23% – Meme Coin Hype Back In Full Swing? – NewsBTC









Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently experienced a rollercoaster ride. For over a week, its price struggled to break through the $0.063 resistance level, leaving investors uncertain about its future.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as DOGE has managed to rebound from the support trendline of a channel pattern, sparking renewed interest and increasing accumulation pressure among investors.

With the broader market sentiment displaying signs of improvement, does Dogecoin’s breakthrough mark the beginning of a new bullish trend?

The current trading price of DOGE on CoinGecko is $0.00000812, showcasing a decent 9.5% surge within the past 24 hours. Additionally, over the span of the previous seven days, DOGE has witnessed an impressive gain of 23.1%.



This surge in price indicates a significant breakthrough for buyers as they successfully breach the nearest significant resistance level of $0.063.

This breakout not only marks a pivotal turning point but also serves as the first positive signal of recovery for Dogecoin. With sustained buying pressure, there is potential for the price to reach the $0.095 mark.

While the ideal target for this pattern remains at $0.095, buyers may encounter in-between resistance levels on their upward journey.

The first hurdle they may face is at $0.075, followed by another resistance level at $0.083. These points will require sustained buying momentum to overcome.

On the whole, the global financial landscape is currently experiencing a momentous transformation, characterized by the entry of prominent institutional investors into the realm of cryptocurrencies.

This paradigm shift is exemplified by BlackRock, the largest asset manager worldwide, which has taken a significant stride forward by formally submitting an application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).



In addition to BlackRock’s endeavors, other noteworthy developments have captured the attention of astute market observers. Deutsche Bank, a prominent financial institution, has recently filed for a crypto custody license, signaling its intent to engage with digital assets.

WisdomTree, a respected asset manager, has also entered the scene with its own filing for a Bitcoin ETF, further demonstrating the industry’s evolving landscape.

These recent advancements have not only attracted attention but have translated into a substantial influx of capital into the crypto market. Within the span of just one week, specifically as of June 22, an impressive $177 billion has poured into the crypto market, according to TradingView data.

This significant surge in capital showcases the increasing confidence and interest of institutional investors in cryptocurrencies as they recognize the potential for substantial returns and diversification opportunities.

