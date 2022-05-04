DisneyNow: free streaming shows, app, how to sign up – Business Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

While Disney Plus has received lots of attention thanks to big Marvel and “Star Wars” premieres, Disney also operates a streaming app called DisneyNow that provides free ad-supported shows for young children, without requiring an account.

DisneyNow compiles shows from three different Disney networks: The Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior. As the name suggests, Disney Junior focuses on content for kids five-years-old and younger, like “Doc McStuffins” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.” The Disney Channel is home to original series like “Big City Greens” and “Raven’s Home.” Disney XD has adventure series like “DuckTales” and action shows based on Marvel superheroes like “Big Hero 6.”

In contrast, Disney Plus ($8/month) expands beyond those channels to offer a vast collection of classic Disney programming, animated films, and some content for older viewers. To help you decide if DisneyNow is a good fit for your family, we broke down all of the service’s main features, as well as key differences between DisneyNow and Disney Plus.

DisneyNow is a companion streaming service for the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior networks, focusing exclusively on children’s entertainment from those channels. The DisneyNow app also features a set of simple, kid-friendly video games based on Disney channel shows.

The service lets kids stream dozens of shows for free with ads, and also hosts the most recent episodes of Disney Channel originals like “Raven’s Home” and “This Duckburg Life.” That said, the most recent episodes require a pay-TV subscription to watch.

If you have a supported cable or satellite plan with access to Disney’s TV networks, you can simply log in with your pay-TV account to unlock all of the service’s content. TV subscribers can also use the DisneyNow app to live-stream Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior.

DisneyNow functions independently of Disney Plus, the streaming service that hosts Disney’s classic animated films and new movie releases from Disney studios like Pixar and Marvel.

The DisneyNow app is available on most streaming devices, including Apple, Android, Amazon Fire TV , Kindle, Roku, and Samsung smart TVs. Streaming is also available via the DisneyNow website.

An account isn’t required to watch free episodes on the app but you can make a profile to follow frequently viewed shows and track viewing history. Unlike Disney Plus, the DisneyNow app does not support offline downloads.

DisneyNow has a selection of shows available to watch for free with ads. That said, to unlock all of the service’s content and gain access to live streaming support for Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior, you need to have an existing pay-TV plan with access to those channels.

You can find a full list of supported pay-TV cable and satellite providers on the DisneyNow website. You can also access locked episodes if you subscribe to Disney’s TV channels through live streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.

DisneyNow does not have a standalone subscription option, so a pay-TV account is the only way to unlock the service’s full library of shows and movies.

DisneyNow is an ad-supported streaming app specific to the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior networks, while Disney Plus is an ad-free streaming service that covers all of the studio’s content, from classic movies to new Marvel shows.

DisneyNow offers free episodes with ads and the ability to unlock more entertainment with a pay-TV provider account. Disney Plus, however, is a standalone subscription service that requires an $8 monthly fee.

Disney Plus includes nearly everything in the DisneyNow library, while also adding tons of animated movies from Disney and Pixar, as well as some original programs that are geared more toward older viewers.

That said, DisneyNow does have an edge over Disney Plus when it comes to new original shows from Disney’s TV networks. If you have an authenticated pay-TV account, new episodes of Disney Channel original series are available to stream on DisneyNow before they arrive on Disney Plus.

DisneyNow also lets pay-TV members stream live feeds of Disney’s TV networks. Meanwhile, Disney Plus only offers on-demand streaming.

DisneyNow cannot be bundled with Disney Plus and your accounts can’t be linked between services. If you’re already paying for Disney Plus, it includes nearly everything on DisneyNow, so you can watch the same shows and movies there for $8 a month.

DisneyNow is a safer choice for children under seven because it’s entirely focused on kid-friendly content from channels they’re likely familiar with. DisneyNow also offers a handful of free browser games for kids to play online if they’re interested in something a bit more interactive than just watching a show.

Meanwhile, kids older than seven would probably be better served with Disney Plus, as it offers more variety and shows with more developed characters and stories. Disney Plus does feature more mature content from franchises like Marvel and “Star Wars,” but you can implement parental controls to prevent young kids from watching anything inappropriate.

