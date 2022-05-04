As it moves to Wear OS, Samsung wants owners of its first Android watch to switch to Tizen – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission.

Last updated: July 3rd, 2021 at 23:59 UTC+02:00

Samsung’s return to an Android-based operating system for its smartwatches is happening later this year, with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active set to run Wear OS instead of Samsung’s Tizen OS. This move is going to, among other things, bring much needed access to a wider selection of apps for Samsung’s smartwatches, but the company will not be switching over existing watches running Tizen to Wear OS, a move that has attracted criticism from some of its diehard fans.

This is in stark contrast to what Samsung did when it moved from Android to Tizen for its smartwatches. The first Galaxy smartwatch, the Galaxy Gear, which ran a custom version of Android, was given an update to Tizen. And, well, Samsung thinks customers who are still hanging on to that watch have had enough time to do the operating system switch and is going to require them to upgrade their watch to Tizen in order to continue using the Galaxy Store for downloading apps, at the same time it’s going to switch back to Android with its new watches.

Come August 5, Samsung will stop offering Galaxy Store support on the Galaxy Gear, meaning apps and other services will cease to be a thing. However, Samsung says customers can upgrade to Tizen to continue using the Galaxy Store. It’s hard to say how many folks out there are still rocking a Galaxy Gear — which came out in 2013 — and haven’t installed the Tizen OS update in all these years, but the number clearly isn’t zero or Samsung wouldn’t be making this announcement all these years later.

If you do own a Galaxy Gear and update it to Tizen, your watch will be reset and all its data removed, so if you took any covert pictures or videos with its camera, you might want to back them up before performing the upgrade. Some apps will also not be available or work after Tizen is installed, which is one of the biggest reasons why Samsung is returning to Android in the first place. Talk about irony, eh?

Do you own the Galaxy Gear and continue to use it to this day?



Related News

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy A13

SM-A135F

Samsung Galaxy A23

SM-A235F

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G

SM-X806

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source