Free Fire OB27 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know – Sportskeeda

Garena often releases a Free Fire Advance Server to test out new features before they are added to the game with the final update.

Registrations for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server began over a week ago. The APK download for the server is set to begin today.

Players will require an Activation Code to access the Advance Server on their Android devices.

This article provides all the details regarding the Activation Code of the Advance Server.

As mentioned above, an Activation Code is required to access the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

This code is only given to a limited number of users. After the registration process for the server concludes, Garena reviews the applications and chooses players who will receive the code.

Players should note that the Activation Code can only be given out by the developers. There are no other methods through which they can obtain it.

Here are the FAQs regarding the Free Fire Advance Server and the Activation Code (as per the official Free Fire website):

Q. Will every registered user get access to Free Fire Advanced Server?

Q. I have installed Advance Server application. Why can’t I log in?

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they must log in using their Facebook account to register.

Step 3: Players should enter all their details, including name, e-mail address and mobile number, into the text field and tap on the “Join Now” button. They will be registered for the OB27 Advance Server.

