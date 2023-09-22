Subroza Valorant Settings: Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings – AFK Gaming









Cover-Credits:

Subroza

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik is a 25-year old Moroccan-born Canadian player. He was an active member on the TSM roster from May to October 2022. Subroza was a former CS:GO pro player and had played for teams like Counter Logic Gaming and Ghost Gaming. He retired from professional CS:GO and eventually joined TSM’s Valorant roster in May 2022. Subroza has represented TSM in multiple tournaments including VCT 2021 and VCT 2022. Subroza plays intiators like Fade, Breach and Skye and controllers like Astra, Brimstone and Omen. Here are Subroza’s Valorant settings including sensitivity, keybinds, and video settings.

Subroza uses a Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse. Here are his settings:

DPI – 800

In-game Sensitivity – 0.277

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier – 1

Polling Rate (Hz) – 1000

Windows Sensitivity – 7

Subroza uses a Logitech Pro X. Here are his keybinds:

Ability 1 – Middle Mouse Button

Ability 2 – Mouse 4

Ability 3 – Mouse 5

Ultimate Ability – C

Walk – Left Shift

Jump – Space Bar

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Valorant Crosshair Generator – Crosshairs are a matter of personal preference, but you can find out how to make the perfect crosshair in Valorant or try out Subroza’s crosshair in the Valorant Crosshair Generator app and see if it suits you. Here are Subroza’s crosshair settings:

Colour – Red

Outlines – On

Center Dot – Off

Inner Lines – 1 / 2 / 1 / 3

Show Outer Lines – Off

Outer Lines – 0.715 / 1

Fade – Off

Movement Error – Off

Firing Error – Off

Display – Fullscreen

Resolution – 1920×1080 16:9

Multithreaded Rendering – On

Material Quality – Low

Texture Quality – Low

Detail Quality – Low

UI Quality – Low

Vignette – Off

VSync – Off

Anti-Aliasing – None

Anisotropic Filtering – 1x

Improve Clarity – On

Bloom – Off

Distortion – Off

Cast Shadows – Off

Make sure you test out these settings before entering a match to figure out if they work well for your playstyle.

