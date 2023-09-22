Subroza Valorant Settings: Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings – AFK Gaming

Cover-Credits:
Subroza
Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik is a 25-year old Moroccan-born Canadian player. He was an active member on the TSM roster from May to October 2022. Subroza was a former CS:GO pro player and had played for teams like Counter Logic Gaming and Ghost Gaming. He retired from professional CS:GO and eventually joined TSM’s Valorant roster in May 2022. Subroza has represented TSM in multiple tournaments including VCT 2021 and VCT 2022. Subroza plays intiators like Fade, Breach and Skye and controllers like Astra, Brimstone and Omen. Here are Subroza’s Valorant settings including sensitivity, keybinds, and video settings.
Subroza uses a Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse. Here are his settings:
DPI – 800
In-game Sensitivity – 0.277
Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier – 1
Polling Rate (Hz) – 1000
Windows Sensitivity – 7
Subroza uses a Logitech Pro X. Here are his keybinds:
Ability 1 – Middle Mouse Button
Ability 2 – Mouse 4
Ability 3 – Mouse 5
Ultimate Ability – C
Walk – Left Shift
Jump – Space Bar
Crouch – Left Ctrl
Valorant Crosshair Generator – Crosshairs are a matter of personal preference, but you can find out how to make the perfect crosshair in Valorant or try out Subroza’s crosshair in the Valorant Crosshair Generator app and see if it suits you. Here are Subroza’s crosshair settings:
Colour – Red
Outlines – On
Center Dot – Off
Inner Lines – 1 / 2 / 1 / 3
Show Outer Lines – Off
Outer Lines – 0.715 / 1
Fade – Off
Movement Error – Off
Firing Error – Off
Display – Fullscreen
Resolution – 1920×1080 16:9
Multithreaded Rendering – On
Material Quality – Low
Texture Quality – Low
Detail Quality – Low
UI Quality – Low
Vignette – Off
VSync – Off
Anti-Aliasing – None
Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
Improve Clarity – On
Bloom – Off
Distortion – Off
Cast Shadows – Off
Make sure you test out these settings before entering a match to figure out if they work well for your playstyle.
