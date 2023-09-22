How to Cancel Your Amazon Prime Video Subscription? – NewsWatch









What is Amazon Prime Video? This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite content unlimited. With it, you get multiple channels and access to your favorite video content for as long as your subscription is valid. Subscribing is quite simple, and you can do it in a few clicks. Moreover, you have the opportunity to try all the benefits of Amazon Prime for free. Hence, the trial period is not endless. That’s why, sooner or later, many users wonder how to cancel a subscription. So, if you are also looking for the answer to this question, then find it further.

Amazon Prime Video allows you to get access to the best video content. As you understand, such a subscription type as Prime provides access to all content that is available on this platform. Below are the main features you get with it:

Amazon Prime is one of the most favorable plans to use Amazon Video. Hence, the price is not as low as many want. That is why many think about canceling the subscription and getting back to watching YouTube for free.

As it was mentioned earlier, Amazon Prime Video Subscription is an opportunity to get access to numerous films and shows. That is, you can watch content without access restrictions. All these benefits are provided by this type of subscription.

Many users choose to take full advantage of such a subscription through the free version. However, in order to activate the trial period, you still need to enter your card details. At the end of the trial period, payment will be automatically charged according to the offer. You can also find more about prime video charge on credit card on Howly’s official website, and we, in the meanwhile, will proceed with the way to cancel a subscription. Fortunately, this opportunity is available to users at any time. Below you will find detailed information on how to do it.

As noted earlier, you can cancel your subscription at any time. What is needed for this? All you need to do is go to your account, go to the subscription section, and cancel the desired subscription.

Please note that you can manage your subscriptions. For example, you can set up your subscription so that you receive a notification a few days before you need to renew it. So you can not miss the moment of payment or think about whether you should cancel or renew your subscription.

It is also important to pay attention to the fact that there is an auto-renewal function. That is, the cost of the subscription will be automatically charged. However, you can cancel this feature. That is, you will be able to enjoy all the benefits of the plan until the next payment is required.

Well, the last point regarding what you can do with your subscription is to unsubscribe to a specific channel. Here is a simple algorithm of actions to unsubscribe:

In order to check the status of all your subscriptions and effectively manage them, you need to go to the “Memberships and Subscriptions” section. Don’t know where this tab is? Here is a simple algorithm to help you find this section:

Now you can see all your current subscriptions and their statuses. By the way, you can go to this section from any gadget. Therefore, you can easily unsubscribe from both your PC and smartphone.

Are there any questions? You can find out more answers next.

If you have canceled your subscription, then there is no problem renewing it later. You can do this at any time. Therefore, if you want to purchase Amazon Prime Video again, then all you need to do is go to the official website and subscribe.

Despite Amazon Video being a really great service for those who appreciate video content and want to get rid of all restrictions, the cost of a subscription can bite. However, there are plans with a more affordable cost. Therefore, you can always cancel your subscription and subscribe to another plan that is more affordable.

Some users are faced with such a problem that after canceling a subscription, fees continue to be charged. Why is this happening? This may be because you have purchased a movie. Therefore, you should make sure that you have not made any purchases. If you have not made any purchases, then you should contact the support team to get the solution for such a problem.

Please note that it is impossible to issue a membership without bank card information. Therefore, if you think that someone has registered a membership using your name and bank card, this is only possible when the person has your bank information.

If for some reason you need to cancel your subscription, you can always do it with a few clicks. Use the tips above if you need to cancel your Amazon Prime Video subscription. By the way, if necessary, you can always renew it. Or, you can consider other plans to access your favorite content.



About the author:

Christine Tomas is a tech expert, consultant, and aspiring writer. She writes for different news portals and thematic blogs for tech experts that helps her stay at the heart of programming, technology news.

source







