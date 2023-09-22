Apple launch plans for 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, more – HT Tech









Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The year 2022 was a very busy one for Apple. There were a number of launches, including iPhone 14, iPad Air 5th generation, iPhone SE 3, MacBook Pro and more. 2023 is going to be busy for Apple too! From the new iPad mini, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 15 series, to Apple Watch series, fans will get to see a number of exciting new products. Though the exact date of launch is still a secret, the previous release patterns help us know when a specific product may be rolled out. Let’s have a quick look at Apple’s upcoming launches.

The most-awaited Apple product of 2023 is none other than the flagship iPhone 15 series. Leaks suggest that there will be a standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max-earlier it was rumoured that there will be an iPhone 15 Ultra in lieu of Pro Max, but that is no longer being talked about.

The top-end iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to bring a huge change to the current design with curved edges, dual-front cameras, a periscope camera, a USB-C port and a new A17 chipset. Apart from this, the standard models are expected to get the Dynamic Island, updated A16 Bionic chipset, and USB-C port.

When is it coming? Just like the previous series, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch in September 2023.

Along with the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is also expected to launch the Watch Series 9 this year. The early leaks suggest that it will come with 41mm and 45mm size with some minor improvements in specs and new sensors.

91Mobiles reported that Apple is planning to announce 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models which will be powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Both of these models are expected to feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

Another long anticipated model is the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chipsets. Not just that, Apple may also reveal a new M3-based MacBook Air later in 2023.

Apple fans can expect a new iPad mini 7th Generation and a bigger iPad Pro with A15 Bionic chipset and thinner bezels. It is expected to be launched later this year

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71677249505795

source







