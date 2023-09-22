The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Hulu in June 2023 – Collider









Films starring Mia Goth and Timothee Chalamet are making their way to Hulu this month.

As the hot summer temperatures inch closer, Hulu is adding many cool new movies to the streaming service to keep you entertained throughout the month. Sometimes you just have to draw the shades, crank the A/C, and find a good movie to escape the heat. Of course, the streaming service will also be adding new television shows as well, but this article is for movie lovers! With so many options to pick from, this list will point you in the right direction on where to start, let's get started!

Available on: June 9

Director: Eva Longoria | Runtime: 99 minutes | Genres: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Tony Shaloub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh

Flamin' Hotis based on the memoir A Boy, A Burrito, and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, written by Richard Montañez. The feature directorial debut of Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) starring Jesse Garcia (Narcos: Mexico) and Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied), the film follows Montañez’s claims that while working at Frito-Lay as a janitor, he came up with the idea for the popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor. The cast also includes Tony Shaloub (Monk) and Matt Walsh (Veep), as Mantañez's employers at Frito-Lay. You can watch the story of how a janitor launched his career down an executive path on June 9!

Available on: June 3

Director: Bess Wohl | Runtime: 93 minutes | Genres: Psychological Horror, Thriller

Cast: Kit Harrington, Noémie Merlant, Meredith Hagner, Reed Birney, Jayne Atkinson

Written and directed by playwright Bess Wohl in her feature film debut, Baby Rubyis about a social media influencer named Jo (Noémie Merlant) who slowly starts to lose her sanity after becoming a mother. In sharp contrast to her extremely scripted lifestyle, she struggles to adapt to the chaotic life with an infant and begins to have hallucinations. Her husband, Spencer (Kit Harrington) grows more concerned as her behavior around their daughter becomes increasingly erratic and dangerous. Is she suffering from an extreme case of post-partum depression, or is there something real contributing to her breakdown?

Available on: June 15

Director: Kelley Kali | Runtime: 88 minutes | Genres: Psychological Horror, Thriller

Cast: Masie Richardson-Sellers, Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay

Jagged Mindfollows Billie, (Masie Richardson-Sellers), a young woman who struggles with lost time due to frequent blackouts and strange visions. As she realizes that she has somehow been pulled into a series of repeating time loops, she begins to suspect that these occurrences might somehow be linked to her mysterious new girlfriend, Alex (Shannon Woodward). Masie Richardson-Sellers is best known for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. While Woodward has performed in other films and shows like Westworld, she is probably better known for voicing Dina in the videogame The Last of Us: Part II. Unfortunately, there is no trailer yet, only a few production stills to get an idea of what this horror movie has in store.

Available on: June 10

Director: Denis Villeneuve | Runtime: 155 minutes | Genres: Science-fiction, Drama, Action

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin

Duneis an epic adventure film that boasts a star-studded cast and a variety of families and nations at war with one another over the most coveted resource in the galaxy, “spice.” Packed full of battle scenes, intense dialogue, and one particularly cranky giant sandworm, the film was well-received by audiences and critics alike. On a budget of $165 million, the movie raked in over $402 million along with 6 Academy Awards. The sequel, Dune: Part Two, is set to be released in November of this year.

Available on: June 16

Director: Stephen Williams | Runtime: 107 minutes | Genres: Drama, Biographical, Period

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver

Chevalier is a biographical period drama that centers its story on the life of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a man who was born into slavery in 1745 and documents his rise to fame and popularity among the royals and elites. After his musical prowess and fencing skills impress the French Queen Marie Antoinette, she knights him, further propelling him toward his goal of becoming maestro of the Paris Opera. However, his race and his choice of romantic partners make more enemies than friends.

Available on: June 16

Director: Michael Jacobs | Runtime: 95 minutes | Genres: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Cast: Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey

After sharing the screen together in Holidate, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey reunite in Maybe I Do as a couple dealing with an engagement ultimatum.After being guests at a wedding, the two of them fight, resulting in both parties consulting their respective parents for advice. Unbeknownst to them, both pairs of their parents have secretly been having their own affairs with each other. The movie mostly takes place during a dinner where both families are forced to have some complicated conversations with each other and themselves.

Available on: June 23

Director: Brandon Cronenberg | Runtime: 118 minutes | Genres: Body Horror, Thriller

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Jalil Lespert

Infinity Pool is a wild ride of violence, indulgence, and the dark side of elitism. Set at a luxurious beach resort, writer James (Alexander Skarsgård) and his wife, Em (Cleopatra Coleman) run into another couple who are huge fans of James’ work. The two couples embark on a day trip, which comes to a screeching halt when James accidentally hits and kills a local man with his car. The police tell him that any crimes committed in their country are punishable by death, but that he also has another option as long as he has enough money to throw at the situation. What follows can only be described as a Cronenberg fever dream, so keep that in mind if you are not a fan of gory horror movies.

