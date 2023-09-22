Here's what's coming to Amazon's Prime Video in April 2023 – MarketWatch

April will be a blockbuster month for Amazon’s Prime Video, with the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a handful of slick new series.
The fifth and final season of Emmy-winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (April 14) finds Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) closer to success in her standup comedy career, yet still not close enough.
Also on tap: “Judy Blume Forever” (April 21), a documentary about the beloved author, who shares her own coming-of-age story; the Nigerian crime drama “Gangs of Lagos” (April 7); “On a Wing and a Prayer” (April 7), a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham about a father who must land a plane to save his family; and “Greek Salad” (April 14), a French coming-of-age family dramedy set in Athens.
Prime Video is also adding movies such as “Titanic,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (all April 1), as well as the Billy Eichner rom-com “Bros” (April 4) and “Ticket to Paradise” (April 11), starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Here’s the complete list of what’s on the way:
April 1
American Gigolo
At the Gate of the Ghost
Bend It Like Beckham
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Couples Retreat
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Death Wish 2
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Dirty Pretty Things
Face/Off
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fighting With My Family
Forrest Gump
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
Jet Li’s Fearless
Jigsaw
Jumping the Broom
Keeping the Faith
Liar Liar
Life of Pi
Lifeguard
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Max Payne
McLintock
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
My Cousin Vinny
Ong Bak
Philomena
Racing With the Moon
Ray
School Ties
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Shrek Forever After
Small Soldiers
Soul Surfer
Speed
Staying Alive
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Terminator Genisys
The Aviator
The Big Lebowski
The Breakfast Club
The Descendants
The Joy Luck Club
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Medallion
The Sisters Brothers
The Two Faces of January
The Young Messiah
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Titanic
To the Wonder
Top Gun
Vanilla Sky
We’re No Angels
Whiplash
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 4
Bros
Redefined: JR Smith
April 6
Saban’s Power Rangers
April 7
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres (Season 2)
On a Wing and a Prayer
Gangs of Lagos
Jury Duty
April 11
Ticket to Paradise
April 12
Alter Ego
Big Bad Wolves
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities
Kill Me Three Times
Life Itself
The Quest of Alain Ducasse
Whose Streets?
April 12
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5)
April 18
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
April 19
Bigger, Stronger, Faster
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers
Demon Warriors
Happy Happy
I Melt With You
Magic Trip
Playback
Vanishing on 7th Street
April 21
Dead Ringers
Judy Blume Forever
April 26
Dirty Grandpa
Crazy Love
Syrup
April 28
Citadel
