Here's what's coming to Amazon's Prime Video in April 2023 – MarketWatch









April will be a blockbuster month for Amazon’s Prime Video, with the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a handful of slick new series.

The fifth and final season of Emmy-winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (April 14) finds Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) closer to success in her standup comedy career, yet still not close enough.

Amazon AMZN, -0.16% also has “Citadel” (April 28), a six-episode, $200-million-plus spy thriller from the Russo brothers (“Avengers: Endgame”) and starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as elite agents who’ve had their memories wiped who must remember their past and fight a global crime syndicate; and “Dead Ringers” (April 21), a modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, starring Rachel Weisz as twins who creepily share everything, including a desire to conduct ethically questionable fertility experiments.

Also on tap: “Judy Blume Forever” (April 21), a documentary about the beloved author, who shares her own coming-of-age story; the Nigerian crime drama “Gangs of Lagos” (April 7); “On a Wing and a Prayer” (April 7), a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham about a father who must land a plane to save his family; and “Greek Salad” (April 14), a French coming-of-age family dramedy set in Athens.

Prime Video is also adding movies such as “Titanic,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (all April 1), as well as the Billy Eichner rom-com “Bros” (April 4) and “Ticket to Paradise” (April 11), starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Here’s the complete list of what’s on the way:

April 1

American Gigolo

At the Gate of the Ghost

Bend It Like Beckham

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Couples Retreat

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Death Wish 2

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Dirty Pretty Things

Face/Off

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fighting With My Family

Forrest Gump

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

Jet Li’s Fearless

Jigsaw

Jumping the Broom

Keeping the Faith

Liar Liar

Life of Pi

Lifeguard

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Max Payne

McLintock

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

My Cousin Vinny

Ong Bak

Philomena

Racing With the Moon

Ray

School Ties

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Shrek Forever After

Small Soldiers

Soul Surfer

Speed

Staying Alive

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Terminator Genisys

The Aviator

The Big Lebowski

The Breakfast Club

The Descendants

The Joy Luck Club

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Medallion

The Sisters Brothers

The Two Faces of January

The Young Messiah

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Titanic

To the Wonder

Top Gun

Vanilla Sky

We’re No Angels

Whiplash

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 4

Bros

Redefined: JR Smith

April 6

Saban’s Power Rangers

April 7

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres (Season 2)

On a Wing and a Prayer

Gangs of Lagos

Jury Duty

April 11

Ticket to Paradise

April 12

Alter Ego

Big Bad Wolves

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities

Kill Me Three Times

Life Itself

The Quest of Alain Ducasse

Whose Streets?

April 12

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5)

April 18

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers

Demon Warriors

Happy Happy

I Melt With You

Magic Trip

Playback

Vanishing on 7th Street

April 21

Dead Ringers

Judy Blume Forever

April 26

Dirty Grandpa

Crazy Love

Syrup

April 28

Citadel

