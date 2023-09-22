The Apple Watch SE is cheaper than ever right now – Engadget









Calling anyone who has been wanting an Apple Watch but not wanting to break the bank. The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is already the cheapest option on the market, but it's currently at an all-time low price. The 40mm model is down 12 percent, to $219 from it's usual $249. Comparatively, the Series 8 is also on sale $329, which is an all-time low.

The Apple Watch SE has most of the same features of its counterparts for a much lower price tag. It's swimproof, has fall and crash detection, and provides heart rate notifications — to name a few. The SE is available in midnight, starlight, and silver colorways with matching bands. It's a good choice for someone who wants the look and benefit of a smart watch without paying for any extras. Plus, you can use your savings to get an Apple Watch screen protector or case.

Depending on what you want an Apple Watch for, you may never even notice the few perks missing from the SE. Unlike the Series 8 or Ultra, it doesn't have a blood oxygen or ECG app. The two higher level watches also offer temperature sensing and IP6X dust resistance.

Tinder has rolled out its most exclusive subscription dubbed “Tinder Select,” according to a report by Bloomberg. This elite tier will cost love seekers $500 per month.

iPhone 15 software ships with a bug that could get you stuck in the setup process. Follow our instructions to get your new handset up and running.

The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as next week. The long-expected complaint could focus on Prime and Amazon's rules for third-party sellers.

Unity posted updated terms to its new developer fees as the company walks back the most panned elements of the policy.

While much of the drama that unfolded at Twitter (now, X) over the last year and half has been well-documented, Isaacson’s account adds telling — and at times bizarre — new details about how it all went down.

The National Football League is working with Amazon Web Services to create AI-powered algorithms that extract meaningful data from games and decipher patterns in player performances.

Samsung has leaked its latest Fan Edition smartphone and tablet, as well as new Galaxy Buds FE. One image included the date October 4, so we may find out more then.

Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

Amazon Prime members can take 50 percent off a bundle including two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a Blink mini and the Sync Module 2.

Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.

Here's a list of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

A 'cozy' Lord of the Rings game from Private Division and Weta Workshop is coming in 2024. The companies announced 'Tales of the Shire' with a charming live-action teaser.

You can sign up for early bird pricing on its Indiegogo page.

These are the best password managers you can use to keep your information safe and secure.

Solo Stove is offering coupons that should work across its entire site. They stack on top of other discounts, meaning that the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (usually $400) can be yours for $230.

Sony's latest vlogging cameras is the 12-megapixel full-frame ZV-E1 — its most capable model by far.

There's plenty to like about Drop's BMR1 PC speakers, but there are also enough things that could be improved that make them hard to fully recommend.

The long-awaited option is likely to cost $20 per month.

Here are the best foldable phones you can get right now, from Samsung and Google handsets to everything in between.

This week, Cherlynn chats about her experience reviewing the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s big Surface event in NYC, which actually ended up being more of an AI shindig.

