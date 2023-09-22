Valorant update 2.04 patch notes tweak competitive mode and introduce Astra – Shacknews









New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account? Login Now

Riot Games’ has released the patch notes for Valorant update 2.04.

Valorant has recently kicked off Episode 2 Act 2, bringing about a new battle pass, a new competitive season, and a new Agent. All of these changes come courtesy of the game’s latest update, patch 2.04.

Riot Games shared the official patch notes for update 2.04 when Episode 2 Act 2 began on March 2.

Competitive updates

Quality of Life

One of the most notable changes in this patch is the reworking of the way competitive disparity works. Now players from Iron 1 up to Silver 3 can all play together, which Riot Games hopes will combat players’ smurfing in order to play with friends. Another neat addition is tactical callouts, where the Agents will be more descriptive when alerting others to an enemy or spotted spike. This will be helpful in situations where players aren’t very communicative, or if a player has to mute a teammate.

Valorant update 2.03 also introduces Astra, the game’s newest Agent, who we recently highlighted.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom’s desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Valorant update 2.04 patch notes tweak competitive mode and introduce Astra

source







