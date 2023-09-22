Surface Laptop Studio 2: everything we want to see out of Microsoft’s rumored laptop – Digital Trends









Microsoft announced some new products, including the latest Surface Laptop Studio 2, at its 2023 Surface Event. While the laptop looks similar to the original model from 2021, it does pack some seriously good hardware, more ports, and even a dedicated AI processor.

Microsoft is offering the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with Intel’s 13th-generation Raptor Lake H-series Core i7 mobile processors. The entry-level models will be available with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, with configurations going up to 64GB, while storage options go up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

There’s also a jump in the graphics department, where the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is said to offer up to two times the graphics performance of the MacBook M2 Max. Powered by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40-series discrete GPUs, which harness the power of DLSS 3.5, the laptop will be available with either the RTX 4050 or the 4060, and for pro users, there will also be the option of an Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada GPU. Microsoft has also included a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that will help accelerate AI tasks and support the Copoilot AI companion which is arriving as a part of an upcoming Windows update later this month.

For a full breakdown of configurations, make sure to check out our Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs roundup. We also had a chance to demo the laptop ourselves, as you can read about in our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on impressions.

The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display is similar to that of the original model. It features a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR. It also supports touch input and Dolby Vision, as well as adaptive touch, which allows for different types of inputs. There’s an upgraded haptic touchpad that is claimed to be “the most inclusive touchpad on any laptop today.” It offers improved responsiveness and the trackpad region can be resized to support not just your fingers, but your entire hand.

For input/output, we have slightly better options compared to the previous-gen model. In addition to the two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, the Surface Connect port, and the 3.5mm audio jack, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 also features a USB Type-A port and a microSD card slot. The laptop also comes with the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is always stored and charged under the keyboard. In addition to writing notes, the new stylus can be used for a variety of creative tasks like generative fill on Photoshop via Adobe Firfly or removing objects from your photos.

Pricing for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $1,999, with pre-orders starting today. It will be available starting October 3.

Microsoft also announced the new Surface Laptop Go 3, which will be available at a starting price of $899. Most of the event focused on Microsoft’s new Windows Copilot AI, as well.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has now been officially announced at Microsoft’s September 2023 Surface event, and it has some really exciting specifications and features that may well make it one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops of this year. But there are lots of options to pick from and a wide range of possible prices for this next-gen laptop. Do you pick the entry-level model with its affordable pricing and more modest hardware? Or go for something more impressive with a higher price tag?

It all depends on what you want to do with it. Let’s take a look at the difference Surface Laptop Studio 2 configurations, and which ones are the best to consider.

You’ll soon be hearing more about Microsoft Copilot and Bing Image Creator as these innovative technologies come to Microsoft Edge and Bing. The news of their arrival was delivered at Microsoft’s Surface Event, along with several more AI and hardware announcements.

The Surface Pen is an excellent accessory for the Surface Laptop Studio 2, and yes, it works well with it. You can use the Surface Pen on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 for all kinds of tasks, from note-taking to doodlin, and sketching. The screen of the next-gen Surface Laptop Studio might be the same as the last one, but it still really lends itself to that sort of nuanced interaction, letting you get pixel-perfect drawing and writing from the Surface Pen.

Th Pen is still magnetic too, so it’s always on hand when you need it.

