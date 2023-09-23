Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19 – U.Today









Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.



The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.



On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the resistance at $336.3 against the increased volume. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, a further upward move to the $344 zone is possible tomorrow.



Bulls are also powerful on the daily time frame. The rate is returning to the resistance recently formed by the false breakout. If the candle closes near the $340 mark, the rise may continue to the $350 area in the upcoming week.



The current weekly candle is about to close bullish with no long wicks, which means that buyers are ready for a midterm rise.

If the growth continues to the vital $350 mark and the price fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to $400 by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $339.2 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

