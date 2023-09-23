iOS 16 Installed on Almost 70% of iPhones Nearly 100 Days After … – MacRumors









iOS 16 is installed on almost 70% of compatible devices as the update’s 100-day launch anniversary approaches, according to third-party analytics website Mixpanel.



iOS 16 was released to the public on September 12, 2022, and was initially doing better than last year’s iOS 15 update regarding how quickly users were updating their iPhone to the newest version. Apple periodically shares adoption numbers for its latest operating system but has not yet done so for iOS 16.

According to Mixpanel, iOS 16 is installed on 68.90% of devices, with iOS 15 at 24.82% and iPhones running older operating systems at around 7%. iOS 16 has had multiple updates since its release in September, addressing bugs being experienced by users previously causing some to be reluctant to update.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 this month, bringing multiple new features to iPhone users, including Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, new Lock Screen widgets, new options for the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro, and more.

