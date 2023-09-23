APT rise: FTX-backed Aptos jumps 41% in 24 hours following … – Capital.com









By Darius McQuaid

Edited by Charlie Mellor

13:00, 10 January 2023

Aptos (APT), a Layer 1 proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, has seen an increase in price at the same time that the decentralised exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap voted to continue its multichain deployment on aptos.

As of 09:36 GMT on 10 January, APT was trading at $5.81, up 41% compared with the previous day, according to CoinMarketCap.

The PancakeSwap poll concluded with 97% voting ‘yes’ in favour of the company continuing with the deployment.

On 6 January, 99% were voting in favour of maintaining the deployment.

BTC to USD

In July 2022, the FTX crypto exchange, which later filed for bankruptcy on 11 November 2022, had led the funding round for Aptos Labs (the company behind APT), helping it raise $150m (£123m).

At the time, Aptos Labs said that it would use the opportunity to “build the reliable foundation Web 3.0 has been waiting for”. It added:

LUNC/USD

PERP/USD

ETH/USD

XRP/USD

Aptos Labs was co-founded in 2021 by former Meta employees Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, after they both worked on Meta’s failed crypto project Diem – a crypto initiative by the social networking giant that was looking to build its own cross-border payment system.

Founder and former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested in the Bahamas a month after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after which he was extradited to the United States.

SBF is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support the quantitative crypto trading firm Alameda Research, which he also founded, as well as buying real estate and providing millions of dollars in political contributions to both the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States.

Bankman-Fried has been charged with two counts of wire fraud and six conspiracy counts, including to launder money and commit campaign finance violations, which could result in 115 years in prison if convicted.

However, despite an agreement to cooperate with prosecutors and guilty pleas from Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s former chief executive officer, and Gary Wang, FTX’s former chief technology officer, to seven and four criminal charges, respectively, Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The US district court has set a trial date for SBF to commence on 2 October 2023.

Related topics

Rate this article

Rate this article:

Most traded

Join the 555.000+ traders worldwide that chose to trade with Capital.com

Contact us: call +357 25123646 • support@capital.com

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please refer to our Risk Disclosure Statement

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Risk warning: сonducting operations with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.

Capital Com SV Investments Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 319/17. Capital Com SV Investments Limited, company Registration Number: 354252, registered address: 28 Octovriou 237, Lophitis Business Center II, 6th floor, 3035, Limassol, Cyprus.

Start trading on BTC/USD.

source







