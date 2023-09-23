TALQ publishes v2.4.0 of its Smart City software protocol – LEDs Magazine









www.ledsmagazine.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full cookie support in order to view this website.

Please enable cookies on your browser and try again.

www.ledsmagazine.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website.

Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.ledsmagazine.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.

source







