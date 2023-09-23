What movies and series are streaming on Netflix in May 2023? – Yahoo Finance









Newest hits on Netflix in May 2023

Austin Powers

Check out the full list of new series and movies coming to Netflix in May 2023:

Weekly additions

Vinland Saga

Doctor Cha (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Thursdays and Fridays.

Light the Wild (Season 1) – New episodes Saturdays.

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Mondays and Tuesdays.

Vinland Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original – New episode on May 1.

May 1st

American Gangster

Above Suspicion (2019) – Crime thriller.

After Earth (2013) – Science fiction action movie from M. Night Shyamalan.

Airport Trilogy:

Airport (1970)

Airport 1975 (1974)

Airport ’77 (1977)

American Gangster (2007) – Crime biopic.

American Graffiti (1973) – Classic comedy.

Austin Powers Trilogy

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Black Hawk Down (2001) – Historical war drama.

Captain Phillips (2013) – True story on hijacking.

Chicken Run (2000) – Stop-motion movie.

Cliffhanger (1993) – Action thriller.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – Fantasy action epic.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – Zombie flick.

Demon Slayer (Season 3) – Anime series.

Flight (2012) – Thriller about an airline pilot.

For Colored Girls (2010) – Tyler Perry movie.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) – Biopic of writer Susanna Kaysen.

Home Again (2017) – Rom-com.

Hop (2011) – Animated movie.

Igor (2008) – Animated comedy.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) – Action comedy.

Last Action Hero (1993) – Action comedy.

Legends of the Fall (1994) – Historical war movie set in the early 1900s.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – Family comedy.

Léon: The Professional (1994) – Action crime thriller.

Marshall (2017) – Drama on the first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

Paranormal Activity (2007) – Horror movie.

Peter Pan (2003) – Family adventure movie.

Pitch Perfect (2012) – Musical-comedy.

Rainbow High (Season 3) – Kids animated series.

Rugrats (Seasons 1-2) – Classic animated Nickelodeon series.

Soft & Quiet (2022) – Blumhouse horror.

Starship Troopers (1997) – Action sci-fi movie.

Steel Magnolias (1989) – Oscar-nominated romantic comedy.

The Cable Guy (1996) –Comedy directed by Ben Stiller.

The Croods (2013) – DreamWorks animated movie.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – Drama.

The Dilemma (2011) – Comedy.

The Glass Castle (2017) – Biopic based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls.

The Smurfs (Season 1) – Classic kids cartoon series.

The Tale of Despereaux (2008) – Animated movie.

The Wedding Date (2005) – Rom-com.

The Yellow Birds (2017) – War film.

The Young Victoria (2009) – A dramatization of the turbulent first years of Queen Victoria’s rule.

This Is the End (2013) – Late-night fantasy comedy.

Traffic (2000) – Crime thriller.

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) – A Tyler Perry joint.

Vampires (1998) – John Carpenter’s horror classic.

Vanquish (2021) – Action crime thriller.

When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) – Korean drama.

May 2nd

The Tailor

Laya’s Horizon (2023) Netflix Original Game

Love Village (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese reality dating series.

The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.

May 3rd

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original – New dating reality series.

Survive the Night (2020) – Violent thriller about a trauma doctor and his family held hostage.

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix Original – British reality series.

May 4th

Arctic Dogs

Amrutham Chandamamalo (2014) – Indian sci-fi comedy movie.

Arctic Dogs (2019) – Animated feature film.

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids cartoon series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Young Queen Charlotte.

Rowdy Fellow (2014) – Indian action movie.

Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese drama.

Three (Telegu) – Indian romance movie.

May 5th

Ay: Spotting the Difference

Ay: Spotting the Difference (2023) – Nollywood stand-up comedy special.

May 6th

A Man Called Otto

A Man Called Otto (2023) – A grump old man called Otto.

May 8th

Justice League

Justice League (Seasons 1-2) – Classic DC cartoon series.

Justice League Unlimited (Seasons 1-2) – Classic DC cartoon series.

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

May 9th

Bread Barbershop

Bread Barbershop (Season 3) – New season of the kids animated series.

Documentary Now! (Season 4) – IFC comedy parody series.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix Original – Comedy special.

May 10th

Dance Brothers

Dance Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers.

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department.

Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Controversial documentary series on the famous historical figure.

May 11th

Ultraman

¡Que viva México! (2023) – Mexican comedy drama.

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen movie spin-off to the teen series.

St. Vincent (2014) – Comedy drama.

Ultraman (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the hit anime series.

May 12th

Queer Eye

Black Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean sci-fi action series.

Call Me Kate (2023) – Documentary on Katharine Hepburn.

Mulligan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adult animated series.

Queer Eye (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Fab-five reality series.

The Mother (2023) Netflix Original – Action thriller.

Why didn’t I tell you a million times? (Season 1) – Japanese romantic drama.

May 13th

UglyDolls

UglyDolls (2019) – Kids flick.

May 15th

Fifty Shades of Black

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) – Romantic comedy spoof movie.

May 16th

Ted

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original – The life, death and secrets of the model.

Ted (2012) – Raunchy comedy.

May 17th

La Reina del Sur

Faithfully Yours (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch thriller.

Fanfic (2023) Netflix Original – Polish LGBTQ drama.

McGregor Forever (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Four-part documentary series.

La Reina del Sur (Season 3) – Kate del Castillo drama series.

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) Netflix Original – French competition reality series.

Working: What We Do All Day (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series narrated by Barack Obama.

May 18th

Kitti Katz

Kitti Katz (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spin-off series to the rom-com movie series.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

May 19th

Selling Sunset

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action French family comedy movie.

Muted (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish language series.

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original – Indian feature film.

Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original – Reality series.

Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series.

May 22nd

The Boss Baby

The Batman (Seasons 1-5) – Classic DC Batman animated series.

The Boss Baby (2017) – DreamWorks animated.

The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

May 23rd

All American

All American (Season 5) – CW’s sports drama series.

MerPeople (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the world of underwater performers.

Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about a journalist.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

May 24th

Hard Feelings (2023) Netflix Original – Two best friends try to make it through high school.

Mother’s Day (2023) Netflix Original – Action drama.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix Original – French reality series .

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality dating show.

May 25th

FUBAR

FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix Original – CIA operative series.

May 26th

(Netflix)

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series.

Blood & Gold (2023) Netflix Original – German-language WW2 spaghetti western.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) – Comedy.

Tin & Tina (2023) Netflix Original – Couple adopts twins with religion soon disturbs the family.

Turn of the Tide (Season 1) Netflix Original – Portuguese action thriller series.

May 30th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix Original – Sketch comedy series.

May 31st

Heartland

Heartland (Season 15) – Canadian drama series.

Mixed by Erry (2023) Netflix Original –Movie about an aspiring DJ and his two brothers.

May 2023 TBD

S.W.A.T.

Siren! Survive the Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality competition series.

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5) – CBS crime drama.

