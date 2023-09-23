Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 18, 2023: Grab weapons, skins, diamonds and more – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 18, 2023: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The developers of Garena Free Fire engage gamers with regular announcements and exciting rewards on a daily basis through redeem codes and new game modes. Recently, developers have announced a series of enhancements coming to Garena Free Fire via the Dev Blog. As more and more engaging content is being added to the game, older devices struggle to run the game smoothly and sometimes take nearly 5 minutes to boot up the game. To make it more accessible, the developers of the game will bring changes to smoothen the in-game experience.

Players can take advantage of special in-game items to enhance their gameplay and bring cosmetic changes to their characters. One way of doing that is purchasing items from the store but it costs money. If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on this, the best way to get your hands on exciting rewards, premium bundles, diamonds, weapons, and characters for free-to-use redeem codes that are issued daily.

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpacks, loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

