Cardano (ADA) Social Engagements Skyrocket to 457 Million, Here Might Be Reason – U.Today

According to TapTools, a Cardano-based analytics platform, Cardano has seen a surge in its social engagements in the last seven days.

It reports that Cardano has had over 457.99 million social engagements in the last seven days.

#Cardano has has over 457.99m social engagements in the last 7d.

This is not far-fetched, as social analytics platform LunarCrush highlighted a surge in Cardano’s social activity. On May 11, LunarCrush declared Cardano the “coin of the day” as it topped social performance.

Cardano’s social engagement rise might have been triggered by increased discussions regarding its ecosystem. This week, Cardano saw a slew of ecosystem developments and new releases.

Earlier in the week, Cardano node v.8.0.0, which brings a new governance action that facilitates conducting on-chain SPO polls, was released.

The week also saw the release of the first mainnet-compatible node version of the scaling solution Hydra.

Lace 1.1.0, which brings several improvements and features for a better user experience, also saw its debut. With the new release, users would be able to recover their wallets using a 12- or 15-word recovery phrase and view the prices of their available native tokens.

Mithril’s team also released a new 2318.0 distribution while Project Catalyst held its 125th town hall.

Cardano saw a wave of meme coin mania as discussions regarding the newly launched Cardano-based meme coin SNEK increased.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson got so curious about the attention that the meme coin generated that he tweeted, “What the heck is this Snek thing that people keep tweeting about?”

Hoskinson later emphasized that he does not personally own any NFTs and has never been asked to promote an NFT project, hinting that he was just having fun, drawing from the recent meme mania in the market.

