Prime Video Releases New Official Trailer for Global Spy Series, – Amazon Studios

CULVER CITY, California — March 30, 2023 — Today, Prime Video debuted a new action-packed official trailer for the upcoming high-stakes spy-drama, Citadel. The groundbreaking global series premieres April 28, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel Continues –

Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and featuring Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is the debut of a landmark global franchise. Executive produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

