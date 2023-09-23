Best Mother's Day Movies to Watch on Disney+, Ranked – MovieWeb









Between the lessons and love found in Disney movies, hunker down with the family with Mother’s Day to watch the best movies on Disney+.

Though many parents originally subscribed to Disney+ with the intention of their children having control of the remote, there are hundreds of movies that are meant for the whole family. Some movies are full of nostalgia, several musicals will have fans singing along at the top of their lungs, and then there are new original movies that help teach lessons in a fun and fresh way.

Since the days of 2D movies, Disney has come a long way with how it incorporates parents. Rather than the standard wicked step-mother or the absent parents, the writers, artists, and producers within Walt Disney Studios have created many films that portray helpful and sympathetic parents. Children around the world are learning how to better cope with their emotions and daily problems through the conflicts and resolutions that charming characters undergo in many Disney films. While you are gathered with your family this Mother's Day, check out the best movies to watch on Disney+ after a well-deserved meal and day of fun.

Growing up is never easy, and emotions are often hard to control when you don't know exactly how to express yourself. Inside Out personifies the emotions of a young girl, Riley, when she is forced to uproot her life and move across the country with her parents. Instead of following a traditional storyline that focuses on Riley making friends and learning to cope with the change, Disney focuses on what is happening inside of Riley's mind and how she is processing the world around her.

This film has fans questioning themselves on how they allow their emotions to take over in certain situations as well as how events cause us to feel different things. For Riley, with the help of her loving parents, she learns a lot about herself and how to process her emotions during life events.

Superhero movies are not new by any means, but when the film focuses on a single family of superheroes that deals with standard sibling quarrels as well as trying to keep their city safe, an interesting storyline emerges. In The Incredibles, each family member has a superpower that matches how they feel within the family. The father is strong and often seen as the leader of the family. Mothers are meant to be flexible. Teenage daughters often feel invisible while younger brothers are full of too much energy.

Then the baby, Jack-Jack, like most babies, is unpredictable as ever. Along with the humorous dialogue that will have anyone laughing, this movie reminds families the lengths they are willing to go to save one another.

Related: Best Non-Marvel or DC Superhero Movies, Ranked

The beautiful island of Kaua'i, Hawaii had no idea what it was in for when Experiment 626, who would later be renamed "Stitch," touched down on it. In the family film, Lilo & Stitch, Nani is the responsible older sister who does everything she can to keep her rambunctious little sister, Lilo, in line, so they can continue to live together. When Stitch joins their family "disguised" as a dog, trouble ensues. Alien bounty hunters arrive, kidnappings take place, and property is destroyed.

Though the small family deals with quite a bit, they realize how much the other one is willing to sacrifice for them out of love. Nani learns that Lilo is truly bright for her age with how she handles things, and Lilo discovers that Nani is just doing what she thinks is best.

This animated musical takes family obligations and acceptance to a whole new level. In Encanto, a magical realm consists of a town, quirky characters, and a family made up of members with different abilities. This family is expected to help the community thrive with the use of their powers. There is one young woman, Mirabel, who does not happen to have any magical gifts though she is a descendant of the matriarch, Alma Madrigal. For this, she is often made to feel like an outcast.

Mirabel, however, is the only one to see her family's house literally cracking under the pressure of her grandmother's expectations. Through a unique journey and hard conversations, Mirabel and her family are able to restore not only their home, but also their love for one another.

It is seldom for a Disney princess to become a mom, but it is even rarer for the princess' child to grow up and find their own way into shenanigans. In The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, Ariel's teenage daughter, Melody, has been kept away from the ocean due to Ursula's vengeful sister threatening to harm the child. Like most teenagers, her mother included, Melody is rebellious when told she cannot do something. Ariel forbids Melody from going into the ocean, so, naturally, she steals a boat and seeks out answers.

This movie complements its predecessor, The Little Mermaid, by showing how Ariel, now in the parental role, handles the troubles of rebellion with her own teenage daughter.

Raising teenagers is a job by itself, but when Tess Coleman wakes up one morning to find that she and her rebellious teenage daughter have switched bodies, a real nightmare ensues. The two do their best to keep their switch a secret as they go about the other's daily life. For the mom and soon-to-be bride, that means reliving high school and dealing with bullies as well as boy. As for her daughter, Anna, she decides to give her mother's body a makeover and speak her mind on certain topics. For the two to switch back, they have to selflessly see the struggles the other deals with from a new perspective.

Freaky Friday will have anyone laughing and cringing while remembering what it is like to be an angsty teenager going through the motions of high school or a set-in-their-ways parent who will simply not budge.

Though the film received some backlash for hidden messages, Turning Red is about women taking control and being in charge of their family's safety, and this is done in the cutest way possible. Mei Lee discovers that when her emotions are heightened, she turns into a giant red panda. When her emotions settle, she returns to her normal human form. At first, Mei tries to hide this from everyone, but her mother discovers her secret and explains that her transformation is a gift passed down to the women in the family. Mei then tries to be a normal girl, but with an overprotective mother and friends that know her secret, things get difficult.

This film not only shows how relationships can improve through communication and change in perspective, but it beautifully blends the traditions within Chinese culture and modern-day family roles.

Related: Turning Red Was About Periods and Puberty, and it Was Glorious

A princess with a fiery attitude to match her unruly red hair is just what Disney created when writing Merdia's character in Brave. Merida, and her mother, Queen Elinor, do not see eye-to-eye on how a princess should behave. Instead of wanting to wear the pretty dresses, keep her composure, and marry a suitable prince, Merida wants to be her own woman and do things on her own terms.

As most fairytales go, a simple naive wish turns into a curse, and the queen gets turned into a bear. Merdia finds that instead of constantly fighting with her mother, she is put in a position to defend her from the rest of the bear-hunting town. Through their adventures together, they learn a lot about one another. This Disney animated movie will remind you that it is important to look at things from different perspectives to find solutions and acceptance.

Lindsay Lohan stars as her own twin in the cheeky romantic comedy, The Parent Trap. Twin girls, Hallie and Annie, were separated at birth; one grew up living with her father on a vineyard in California, and the other lives in London with her fashion designer mother. When the two meet at summer camp, they plot to switch places and get to know the other parent. Knowing the adults will eventually figure out what happened, they will have to meet up.

The girls desperately hope sparks will fly and the romance between the two will be rekindled. However, plans like these are usually spoiled by a wicked woman, and in this movie, she wears Chanel. Innocence, romantic ploys, and some great support staff will have you doubled over laughing with this movie.

No child is too rambunctious or disorderly for Miss Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins. When George and Winifred Banks lose their babysitter, the two are beside themselves on finding someone who can take care of their two very adventurous children. From out of the sky, with her umbrella and bag full of wonders, Mary Poppins shows up on the Banks' doorstep. She is hired on the spot, or rather she simply begins working, and the children discover her magical abilities.

Over the course of her employment, the children and Mary Poppins go on song-filled adventures and learn to enjoy even the little things in life. Mr. Banks learns to be more present for his children, and the kids are forever grateful for their time spent with their enchanted nanny.

Meaghan is a former English teacher whose love for the written word had not wavered. She has been writing for years, and most recently, she has been working on a “southern style” cookbook. As an amateur chef as well as dog mom, Meaghan keeps busy, and she would not have it any other way.



source







