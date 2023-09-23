Binance Coin Price Prediction: How High Can BNB Price reach in … – CryptoTicker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price & Crypto News









Binance Coin (BNB) has historically risen silently and steadily to become one of the most beneficial cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Above everything else, the emergence of Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange platform, has led to a dramatic increase in the value of the BNB in recent times. What is the Binance Coin’s anticipated future? How far will BNB rise by 2025? In this post, we will look at the Binance Coin price prediction for 2025.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the Binance trading platform’s in-house cryptocurrency. For a long time, this has been by far the biggest cryptocurrency trading exchange. On Binance, the BNB is utilized for trading and making payments. Binance’s gigantic expansion has resulted in the BNB becoming one of the biggest cryptocurrencies on the market.

Binance Coin was founded in 2017 as an ERC-20 token. Since 2019, the Binance Chain has served as a basis for the BNB. In addition, Binance initiated the Binance Smart Chain along with the Binance Chain to easily integrate smart contracts. This year was seeing the creation of the BNB Chain. Binance’s native token is BNB. It functions as a utility token on the platform, enabling users to purchase, trade, and communicate with it. When trading cryptocurrencies, using BNB lessens transaction fees.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB/USDT Monthly chart showing the price – GoCharting

Despite the crypto market’s assault, BNB managed to hold its terrain, and the 6-month study indicates that it did not cause major damage. While Bitcoin and Ethereum are significantly down from their all-time highs, Binance Coin is down at least 50%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has suffered greater losses in recent months due to the bear market. In May of the 2021 bull market, BNB managed to reach an all-time high of $690. The BNB was capable of reaching similar heights of over 650 dollars in November of last year. But even so, the bear market started in November, and prices fell sharply. At the time of writing this, the BNB price is trading at $296.77.

The BNB was only worth $527 at the beginning of the year. We continued to see substantial losses in January before the BNB price managed to recover in the following months. Even so, another major collision happened in May 2022. In mid-June, BNB reached a low of $197. The price returned to normal again in the weeks that followed. The BNB rate was $282 at the start of October. However, investors have seemed to be bearish just after the FTX scandal, and user attention in buying tokens did appear to have doused.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB/USDT Weekly chart showing the price – GoCharting

But besides the bearish market situations, the BNB Chain does have a rising engaged community of roughly 1.27 million active addresses per day. This climb makes it the most engaged blockchain.

When users use BNB on the platform, Binance payouts a big part of the transaction fees. The BNB has emerged as an incredibly prominent part of the platform in recent years. As Binance continues to expand and the number of users expands, so does the claim for Binance Coin, enhancing the price and prediction.

Binance makes sure that the stockpile of BNB is frequently lowered as prices increase. Every three months, a certain portion of BNB is destroyed, making the Binance Coin deflationary and enhancing the future forecast for BNB.

https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1595870901312311297?s=20&t=ghFeP7J_TQI0M4aurfvvxA

BNB’s technicals have consistently performed fairly well in comparison to the rest of the market. Nevertheless, it has recently experienced a drop and is now trading below $300.

Although this statistic is higher than normal, given the current situation, it is not wholly surprising. Market participants were hopeful about the BNB currency’s potentiality due to the likelihood that Binance would purchase one of its direct rivals, but that chance was crushed when the plan fell through.

The BNB could continue to rise over the next two years. With the biggest cryptocurrency trading platform behind this one, the token should be able to continue soaring, especially in bull markets. The growing demands from platform growth and the reduced supply from regular burning are perfect circumstances for a long-term price hike.

Following a new Bitcoin halving, a new bull market is indeed very highly probable. This is very likely to happen in 2024. The BNB should increase sharply again in the next bull market. During the earlier bear market, BNB dropped as low as $10 before soaring to an all-time high of well almost $700. That was a factor of 70 rises. This factor is very likely to diminish in the next bull market, as it has with other coins. A factor of 20 seems to be viable. Binance Coin could hold rallies to $3000 if we recognize a drop of $150 in the existing bear market, making the 2025 forecast extremely optimistic.

Binance Coin Price Prediction 2025: $750 – $3500

