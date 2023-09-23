Surface Laptop Go 3: Ultra-portable touchscreen laptop – Microsoft









Essential power, exceptional portability, an all-day battery life,2 and a 12.4” touchscreen. All at under 2.5 lbs, it’s the perfect everyday laptop.

Why buy from Microsoft Store

We offer free 2-3 day shipping, 60-day returns, and one-on-one help with shopping, setup, and training. Plus, if we lower our price on a physical product within 60 days from delivery, contact us and we’ll honor a price adjustment.

Learn more about why to buy from Microsoft Store

Get a Surface Laptop Go 3 with Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft Complete for $999.99

Save $308.99 when you bundle a Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel® i5/16GB RAM/256GB SSD) with a 15 month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and 4 year Microsoft Complete protection plan.^

Build your bundle

Get an additional $150 cash back, up to $600

For a limited time, buy a new Surface Laptop Go 3 and get extra cash back with eligible trade-in****

Starting From $799.99

Release date October 3, 2023, 4:00 AM

Free 2-3 day shipping. Free returns.

Buying for your Business? Go toSurface Laptop Go 3 for Business

Special pricing for eligible students, parents, teachers and military. May not be combinable with other offers.

For work, play, or whatever comes your way

Go anywhere in style

Wherever you’re headed, go in style. At just under 2.5 lbs, Surface Laptop Go 3 is a lightweight laptop that’s built to last, so you can effortlessly bring it anywhere.

A reinvented search, interactive chat, and content generation capabilities combine on Surface Laptop Go 3 to help you do it all with security, efficiency, and ease.

Harness the power of AI to work more efficiently. Use smart suggestions to improve your grammar and clarity in Word with Editor, enhanced creative tools to create sharp graphics in PowerPoint with Designer, and more.1

From the moment you start up, extensive built-in Windows security measures and Microsoft Defender help protect your data and your device.

Never miss a heads up, even when you’re heads down. Unite your phone and your PC with Microsoft Phone Link,12 available on Android™ and iOS.14

Every side’s a good side

On-the-go essentials

Make your Surface Laptop Go 3 experience uniquely yours with modern accessories ranging from external mice and controllers to accessibility tools, and more.1

Slim, light, and ready to travel, Surface Arc Mouse is designed to conform to your hand and snaps flat to fit easily in your bag. Connects via Bluetooth.

Make it easier to use your Surface by adding a choice of labels, port indicators, and openers that help you identify critical keys, match ports and cables, and open your device.

Experience the modernized Xbox Wireless Controller, designed for enhanced comfort during gameplay for supported consoles, PCs, and mobile phones or tablets.15

Still wondering which Surface is right for you?

Explore and compare the whole lineup of Surface devices if you’re not sure.

12.4” touchscreen

12th Gen Intel® i5

2.49 lbs (1.13 kg)

USB-C®, USB-A

Up to 15 hours2

13.5” touchscreen

12th Gen Intel® i5/i7

Starting at 2.80 lbs (1,272 g)

USB-C/Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-A

Up to 18 hours2

15” touchscreen

12th Gen Intel® i7

Starting at 3.44 lbs (1,560 g)

USB-C/Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-A

Up to 17 hours2

14.4” touchscreen16

13th Gen Intel® i7

Starting at 4.18 lbs (1.89kg)

USB-C/Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-A

Up to 18 hours2

Up to 16 hours2 (2TB SSD)

13” PixelSense™ Flow display

12th Gen Intel® Core™ or Microsoft SQ® 3

Starting at 1.94 lbs (879 g)

USB-C® with USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt™ 4

5G: USB-C®

Up to 15.5 hours2

Get expert guidance on Surface

Get the most from your new Surface device when you buy from us, including free shipping, our 60-day lowest price promise, and virtual training sessions.

Book a free online appointment or chat live with a Microsoft Store associate who’ll help you compare, choose, and even order the right computer, Microsoft 365 plan, gaming product, and more.

Get personalized help when you need it. On your desktop browser, click the “Questions? Talk to an expert” box in the lower right corner of this page to learn more about any Surface device.

From free shipping and returns to expert assistance, we’re here to help you do more with best-in-class devices, software, games, and resources.

Enjoy free 2 to 3 day expedited shipping with any order. For lower carbon emissions than standard air freight, we also offer the option of ground shipping (3 to 7 business days) on eligible orders in the contiguous US.

Return almost any physical product within 60 days in like-new condition in its original packaging for a full refund. Some exclusions apply.

Microsoft Store and partners are bringing you new ways to pay at checkout. They’re simple, safer options to get what you want when you want.

If you buy a physical product from Microsoft Store and we lower the price within 60 days, contact us and we’ll refund you the difference. Terms apply.

****Offer valid with pre-orders and purchases of Surface Laptop Go 3 after trade in of qualifying Microsoft Surface and Apple devices made between September 21, 2023, and October 21, 2023, where the customer submits the online trade-in claim for their used device between September 21, 2023, and October 21, 2023 (the “Promotion Period”), while supplies last. Available only in Microsoft Store online in the United States (including Puerto Rico). To be eligible for trade in, (i) you must own the qualifying device, (ii) device must power on, battery must hold charge and not be required to be plugged in to operate, and device must be in fully-functional, working condition without broken/missing components, cracked display/housing, liquid damage, and include original chargers/accessories and hard drive, and (iii) device cannot be password protected, must not have any modification(s) or have device warranty seal broken. To receive trade in value, you must purchase a Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Surface Laptop Go 3 and complete the online trade-in claim during the Promotion Period. Customer will receive a minimum of $100, up to $600, depending on device type and condition after inspection by Teladvance. Customer must mail in the qualifying trade-in device to be eligible for the reimbursements within 15 days of completing the online trade-in process. All trade-ins are final. See Microsoft Store Trade-in Program for steps and requirements. Not valid on prior orders or purchases; cannot be transferred or otherwise redeemed for cash or gift cards, or credit towards other devices or products. May not be combined with other offers. Price discount does not include taxes, shipping, or other fees. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Microsoft reserves the right to modify or discontinue offers at any time. Limit of 1 trade-in per new purchase of Surface device per customer.

****This offer is operated by Teladvance, LLC and is not sponsored by Microsoft. Any appraised value will be determined at trade in and provided by Teladvance, LLC. All trade-ins and reimbursements are subject to Teladvance, LLC and sole discretion and approval.

*Subscription Required. Sold separately.

Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most vertical screen real estate on a laptop for getting it all done. 14

Access news, information, and entertainment faster with new Windows 11 touch gestures, voice navigation, and typing.

Power your productivity with a 12th Gen Intel ® Core™ i5 processor.

Core™ i5 processor. All day battery life, up to 15 hours, 2 plus Fast Charging.

plus Fast Charging. Be heard loud and clear in video calls with built-in HD camera and dual studio mics.

Ultralight and ultraportable at just 2.49 lbs.

Choose your perfect match. Available in Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone, and Platinum. 3

Type in comfort on the full-size keyboard with large, precision touchpad that lets you navigate, scroll, and select with ease.

Convenient security thanks to Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in.

Plug in the accessories you use today with built in USB-C® and USB-A ports, Surface Connect, and headphone jack.

Memory options:

Storage options:

Replaceable components and self-repair information



source







