When will PUBG New State (Mobile) APK be released for Android devices? – Sportskeeda









The technical test for PUBG New State began yesterday, adding to the excitement around the game’s eventual release. Since the start of the pre-registration process in February, mobile battle royale fans have eagerly anticipated the arrival of the second installment in the PUBG franchise.

The release date is now rapidly approaching, and players are eager to get their hands on the title as soon as possible. As already announced by the developers, PUBG New State will provide a plethora of futuristic equipment, such as electric cars, drones, and shields.

The launch trailer for PUBG New State was released on 22 October, giving gamers much-needed information regarding the game’s release date. As per the announcement, the game will be accessible on both Android and iOS devices on 11 November.

In addition, players may pre-register to get a permanent car skin as a reward. More information about the procedure can be found below:

Android

Google Play Store page: Click here

1) Users must launch the Google Play Store and search PUBG New State. The URL above can also be used.

2) The next step is to press the pre-register button. A pop-up window will appear where users can click “Got it” to finish the process.

They will also be presented with an “Install when available” option which they may pick if they want to download the game immediately upon its release.

iOS

1) To begin with, gamers should open the Apple App Store and visit PUBG New State’s page. Clicking here will take them to it.

2) Players must first choose the “Get” button and then confirm the procedure. PUBG New State will be pre-ordered as a result of this action.

