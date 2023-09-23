iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected – MacRumors









The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and at that time, we also said that Apple has been testing a silver-gray shade and a space black color. 9to5Mac today said that it has also heard that Apple will be introducing a new dark blue color, which will be joined by silver, space black, and a natural titanium shade that could be called “Titan Gray.”

The dark red color that 9to5Mac suggested we would see for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ has turned out to be inaccurate, with Apple offering only these cool-toned options. Apple also does not plan to sell a gold ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ or Pro Max this year.

Gold has long been one of the colors that Apple has made available for the Pro iPhones due to the color’s popularity in places like China.

According to 9to5Mac, the standard iPhone 15 models will come in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink, which are colors that we have seen rumored previously.

We’ll get a first look at the color options for the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup in September, with rumors suggesting that Apple will hold an event on Tuesday, September 12.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

Which of Apple’s latest iPhone models is right for you?

Comparing and contrasting the latest Apple Watch models.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

A new 24-inch iMac is an “advanced state of development” and could launch in late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

19 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







