Is Euphoria on Netflix? Where to watch seasons 1 and 2 – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

HBO

For many audiences, they remember the exact moment the Zendaya obsession began.

It wasn’t Spider-Man: Homecoming, Malcolm & Marie, or Dune. It began with tuning into Euphoria.

Premiering back in June 2019 and created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO, it loosely served as a remake of the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Delving into themes of sex, drugs, alienation, friendship, and identity, it immediately resonated with viewers.

With a promising young cast portraying relatable high schoolers, fans simply couldn’t get enough when the season concluded. Fortunately, a second batch of episodes has finally emerged.

Prompting interest from those who are yet to check it out, it’s worth asking… is Euphoria on Netflix?

No, Euphoria is not available on Netflix. However, the series is available to stream in the following locations.

Starting with the first season, it’s ready to stream in its entirety in the US on HBO Max. The ad-free plan costs just $14.99.

As for the UK, on the other hand, all eight installments of season 1 are on NOW. They offer an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month and new customers can access a 7-day free trial.

If you don’t wish to subscribe to a streaming service but don’t mind having to pay to watch the show, you’ll be pleased to learn that you can buy season 1 on Amazon Video for $14.99 / £9.99.

As with the streaming options, that means you can dive in for the inevitable rewatch too.

The first episode of Euphoria season 2 hit HBO Max on Sunday, January 9th 2022 at 9 pm EST.

Subsequent episodes are scheduled to reach the platform every Sunday at the same time. There are an estimated eight episodes in total, so the finale will be with fans on Sunday, February 27th 2022.

As for the UK, they get it at the very same time as the US. However, as there is a significant time difference, episodes reach Sky Atlantic and NOW on Mondays at 2 am.

So, you can still watch new installments at your own convenience in the very same place that you can stream season 1.

here to help. pic.twitter.com/dxDjjzKK71

During her conversation with Teen Vogue, Zendaya shared some insight into the second season – don’t worry, no spoilers here – and weighed in on the journey ahead:

“It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.”

She added: “I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”

In other news, Julia Roberts’ new show Gaslit: Full cast and where to watch

source