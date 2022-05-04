News Bitcoin price dips below $37K as a descending channel pattern comes back into play – Cointelegraph Published 22 mins ago on May 4, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra source Related Topics: Up Next LIVE: How to watch Rays vs. White Sox FREE on Apple TV+ – MLB.com Don't Miss Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum To ‘Exceed’ Bitcoin But Both Could Be Left In The Dust By Cardano – Forbes Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ