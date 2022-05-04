The options for running Microsoft 365 on a Chromebook – TechTarget

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chromebook endpoints in the enterprise can lead to challenges for IT departments, including delivering business applications such as Microsoft 365 to the end user.

IT administrators cannot install the desktop versions of Microsoft 365 applications on Chromebooks. Additionally, Chromebooks don’t support the Android version of OneDrive and Microsoft Access and Publisher. However, there are mobile software options that do work on Chromebooks:

IT administrators should be able to find an option from this list that works for their organization, but they should learn how each option works first.

Of course, each method for delivering Microsoft 365 on a Chromebook has different setup and licensing options. The steps for options four and five above are very similar, so they are condensed into a single subhead below.

First, open a web browser and go to Office.com. Then, sign in with a Microsoft account or create one if necessary (Figure 1).

In the examples, all the files are accessible via OneDrive on the Chromebook (Figure 2).

Users can open, edit and save files once their account is connected. Click on the icons in the left pane to access specific apps, such as Microsoft Word or PowerPoint. This version does have some limitations.

Students, teachers and faculty members with a school email address — usually ending in .edu — may be eligible for free Microsoft 365. In addition, recent graduates can get Microsoft 365 Personal for $12 per year. The setup for this option closely matches the full online version.

This version is available from the Google Play Store or the Chrome Web Store. To install it, follow these steps:

Note: Even the free version requires a payment method.

This option uses the Chrome Remote Desktop application, but other commercial streaming services can accomplish the same thing. IT must install the service on both the PC and the Chromebook. The PC will appear on the Chromebook’s desktop and then users will have access to the desktop and apps that the PC hosts. To set this up, perform the following operations:

Remember the PIN as the Chromebook will require it to connect to the remote client (Figure 6).

Users can authenticate Microsoft 365 on a Chromebook via in-app purchase or a subscription card that organizations can purchase at many retailers. The in-app option allows purchase via the Play Store (Figure 8).

The subscription card requires an annual payment, while the in-app option allows a monthly cost, resulting in a higher total payment. When IT admins set up this authentication at Office.com, they should sign in to the designated Microsoft account. There is a button in the profile that says Go premium. This button allows the IT administrators to choose the payment option. There is also a Go premium option in the header of Office documents (Figure 9).

A Chromebook purchased from a retail store often comes bundled with a subscription card. For organizations that previously purchased Office via the in-app option, the subscription is a waste of money and is usually impossible to return.

Enterprise organizations can purchase Microsoft 365 via a Microsoft rep, but Microsoft’s pricing site may be a good place to start from a budgetary perspective. Organizations should take the time to compare the different Microsoft 365 subscription levels and plans to find the best option based on pricing and feature set.

The big question for many Chromebook customers is about the limitations of the different versions of Microsoft 365 on Chromebooks. The free online versions of Microsoft’s productivity apps on Chromebooks display a more simplified menu, which may appeal to many users. However, the following features are missing from the free version of Microsoft 365:

If the free version doesn’t work for an organization, it can always upgrade. There are collaboration advantages, however, with the online version because it allows multiple users to see and edit a document and include a Meet Now icon for collaboration. Ultimately, this version will be fine for most users.

