Jack Ryan Season 3 is not coming to Prime Video in May 2022 – Amazon Adviser

Jack Ryan — Photo credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Amazon Studios

We are more than ready to see what’s next for our favorite CIA analyst. The wait continues for Jack Ryan Season 3, but will it come to Prime Video soon?

We would love nothing more than to say “surprise, Jack Ryan Season 3 is coming in May after all.” The truth of the matter is that the series has not been included on the list of Prime Video releases this month. Sure, there have been times releases haven’t been included and then get added later. That’s not something that is likely to happen with this series.

If Prime Video was bringing this show to us this month, we’d have had a release date sometime in April at the latest. We would have also had a promo by this point.

When could we see the new season? The last we heard was that it would arrive sometime in 2022. However, we’re expecting it in the back half of the year. That’s not surprising with filming only just wrapping toward the end of 2021 and then having to go into a lengthy post-production process.

There isn’t a narrower window just yet. We’re looking at sometime in July 2022 at the earliest. This is close enough to the release month of the first season. That season arrived in August 2018.

The great news going into this season is that it’s not going to be the last. We already know that Jack Ryan Season 4 is happening. Eyes are on when production for that starts. Hopefully, the very early renewal will help to keep the wait for the season to a minimum.

We are expecting Prime Video to use the hybrid release format on Jack Ryan. It’s going to need a bit of a boost for fans due to the lengthy wait, and this hybrid model has worked for many other shows, including Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Jack Ryan Season 3 on Prime Video.

Build your custom FanSided Daily email newsletter with news and analysis on Amazon and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source