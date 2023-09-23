Top 5 BGMI alternatives that you can play right now from Free Fire Max, COD Mobile to Farlight 84 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

After serving a ban that lasted as long as 10 months, Krafton finally announced that it has received permission to bring back the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). However, there is no official date for its return. And if you cannot wait to play battle royale-themed games, then there are some alternatives available for you. Between Garena Free Fire Max, New State Mobile, Modern Ops, COD Mobile, and Farlight 84, you do not need to let go of your love for first-person shooters. Let us take a closer look at these top 5 BGMI alternatives below.

Earlier this year, the government banned the Garena Free Fire app, however, Free Fire Max was allowed to stay. This is a higher graphics version of the game with the exact gameplay and mechanics. It will require a smartphone with a powerful processor to run it, but if your device has that, you are in for a fun time. The game has one main battle royale mode with multiple ranked and unranked maps, mini-game modes, and a tonne of characters to unlock and play with.

Even as PUBG Mobile has faced a ban, New State Mobile has come out as a worthy replacement. The game has been developed by Krafton and is set in the same universe as the original PUBG. The game has an emphasized focus on graphics, just like Free Fire Max, and is intended for higher-end devices due to the performance requirements. The game offers a more immersive experience due to its realistic artwork but it also presents more to the gameplay with futuristic weapons, gadgets, and settings. If you really loved BGMI, you should give this alternative a try.

Modern Ops is a free-to-play first-person shooter game that allows players to compete against each other in a variety of online multiplayer modes. The game features a variety of maps, weapons, and characters to choose from, and players can customize their loadout to suit their playstyle. Modern Ops is a fast-paced and action-packed game that is sure to keep players entertained for hours on end.

COD Mobile has gained consistent popularity ever since it launched. The game is published by Activision and is based on the popular game series of the same name. The interesting feature of COD Mobile is the multiple game modes that offer variety to players. Apart from that, the game has amazing graphics and very detailed scenery. Not only does the game look good, but it also has received praise for its wide selection of weapons and detailing on the maps.

The last game in our list of top 5 BGMI alternatives is Farlight 84. Its tagline says that it is “more than a battle royale” game. And it does manage to stand up to that claim. The game has stunning graphics with incredible details and has some very unique elements mixed into the battle royale theme. Players can ride destructive vehicles, have air combat, use futuristic gadgets, and more in this fun-filled game.

