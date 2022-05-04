This stunning new iPhone 14 Pro colour will likely leave you dazzled – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The much-awaited smartphone of this year will surely be Apple iPhone 14, which is expected to be unveiled in September or October. Ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, leaksters and tipsters are doing overtime to bring all possible secret information about the upcoming iPhone and its other models to the massive Apple fan base. We already have an idea about what the iPhone 14 may have in terms of its design, cameras, chipset, and now even price! In addition to that, the latest leak has suggested that iPhone 14 Pro colour will also include gold.

According to the information shared by Pigtou.com, the iPhone 14 Pro will be painted with in a new golden colour, apart from the normal colours that we usually associate with iPhone models. This comes weeks after a report by Apple Track, which revealed that iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be available in all-new colour options including a purple colour and a new True Tone flash design.

The latest leak by Pictou echoed the earlier claim by Apple track which also hinted that the Pro models of iPhone 14 are expected to come in graphite, silver, and purple along with Gold colour. Well, the report mentions the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models too which are expected to appear in black, white, blue, red, and the new purple colour option.

Besides the new colour tone, design is the hot topic of discussion ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. The latest design leak on Weibo showed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and selfie camera. While non-Pro iPhone 14 models again will bring the same notch display. Well, considering another major update from iPhone 13 series, the next iPhone 14 is expected to feature the new 48MP sensor for the wide-angle camera that will be dedicated to the Pro Models of iPhone 14 as well as the new A16 chipset, which is tipped to be packed into the Pro models only.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71651386616745

source