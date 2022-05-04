Android 13: Which phones are expected to get the update? – NextPit International

Still in development, Android 13 is expected to bring more cosmetic, security, and privacy features. But which phones will receive the update? In this article, we list the smartphones that are expected to be updated to Android 13, beyond Google’s own Pixel devices.

With the Android brands slowly improving their update policies, it is increasingly easier to predict which phones will be supported in the future operating system versions. Some companies even promise longer support than Google.

Even though the OS is still in the early stages, we can already reasonably predict some things by analyzing the rollout for previous Android versions, like the beta test, and release date, which you can find in the article linked above. In short, Android 13 should be released around October, first with the Pixel phones, and then for other brands’ phones.

Note: For the other brands, the list below is a work in progress and includes models that are currently expected to be updated according to the current software policies by the various companies. Needless to say, the list is subject to change.

Just like in the past five years or so, the Pixel phone line should be the first to receive the update. The stable release at the end of the year should be available for the same devices that are compatible with the current developer preview:

After promising four years of software support and three versions of Android for its high-end phones in 2021, Samsung raised the stakes in 2022 by announcing four Android updates and five years of security patches for its flagship phones. After its quick rollout with Android 12 on the Galaxy S, Z, and Note ranges, the list for Android 13 will at least include the following models:

Xiaomi tried to follow Samsung’s steps by announcing that it was also extending the software support for its flagship phones, but since then, the Chinese brand published a webpage where it lists not only which updates each phone should receive but also the frequency of security patches. Archived here, just in case.

When it comes to Oppo, the sheer number of phone ranges and all their suffixes (Lite, Neo, Plus, SE, etc.) makes it really hard to predict which phones will be updated to Android 13. In any case, the list should at least include the models below.

Vivo tried to match Samsung’s policy by promising three Android updates for the flagship X60 Pro line, but made no guarantees to its mid-range and entry-level phones; therefore, the list for Android 13 is pretty barebones:

With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship ranges. With two and three android updates, respectively.

OnePlus also clarified its update policy last year, offering a clear roadmap for its device’s updates. So far, the brand’s Android 13 list includes:

Even after setting its sights back to the flagship market, Motorola still hasn’t offered a clear update policy for its customers, something that is starting to be noticed not only here on NextPit but also other media outlets. Unless noted otherwise, we can usually expect only one major Android update for Moto phones.

With Honor still establishing itself on the market and without a clear update policy publically announced, it seems a bit premature to predict which models will be updated to Android 13. As soon as the company gives more details about its Magic4 and Magic V lines, we will update this section.

Despite being one of the last holdouts in the Android One program (remember that?), HMD Global hasn’t been exactly the best example when it comes to Android upgrades, despite offering timely security updates. The company canceled the promised Android 11 version for its former flagship 9 PureView, and simply offered a discount for its entry-level X phones (this archived linked page has since been taken offline). So, take this list with a grain of salt:

With a small range of devices in the market, Sony has been offering two major Android upgrades for its phones, which for Android 13 would look like this:

Asus was part of the Android 12 beta and delivered quick updates for its flagship ZenFone 8 range. With a product line-up consisting of basically the ZenFone and ROG Phone lines, Android 13 can be expected on these models:

For the Android 12 beta, other brands enrolled their devices in the testing program, but it is still early to know if they will do the same in 2022. Sharp, TCL, Tecno, and ZTE were some of the companies that offered customers the chance to preview the (then) new operating system, together with Asus, Oppo/OnePlus, Realme, Vivo/iQOO, and Xiaomi.

Also worth noting is that LG announced (at least in South Korea) that the Velvet and Wing phones would receive Android 13. The former model is expected to receive Android 12 in 2022Q1 (page in Korean), but the situation in the West is still unclear.

This list will be updated as soon as the first public beta is available and whenever brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 13 on your phone? Did we forget a specific model? Let us know in the comments!

Why isn’t the Samsung A32 5G on the list? It should be, stop leaving it out. The A32 5G was released in Feb 2021 with Android 11 and is scheduled to get Android 12 in May 2022. Samsung guarantees at least 2 years of Android updates, so it should get Android 13.

1

Rubens Eishima

The A32 should receive the update indeed.

But since it wasn’t explicitly announced for devices "below" the A51/A52, we preferred to not list it.

0



Thank you for sharing Android 13

0



