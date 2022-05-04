Microsoft Windows Security Updates March 2022 overview – Ghacks

It is the second Tuesday of the month, and that means it is Microsoft Patch Day. Microsoft released security updates for its Windows operating system and other company products, including Microsoft Office, on March 8, 2022.



Our security updates reference for March 2022 provides you with information about the released updates. The overview includes links to support pages, informs you about known issues confirmed by Microsoft, lists the severity for every supported server and client product, and more.

The following Excel spreadsheet includes the released security updates for Windows and other company products. Just download it with a click on the following link: Security Updates 2022-03-08-065952pm

Windows Server products

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Updates and improvements:

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Updates and improvements:

Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

Updates and improvements:

Windows 11

Updates and improvements:

Other security updates

2022-03 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5011486)

2022-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1909 (KB5011485)

2022-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 version 1507 (KB5011491)

2022-03 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5011497)

Server and embedded

2022-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5011525)

2022-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5011527)

2022-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5011534)

2022-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5011535)

2022-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5011495)

2022-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5011503)

Servicing Stack updates

2022-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 version 1507 (KB5011569)

2022-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5011570)

2022-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5011571)

2022-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5011649)

2022-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5011942)

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

ADV 990001 — Latest Servicing Stack Updates

None.

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

Most home Windows devices are updated automatically via Windows Updates. Windows systems do not check in realtime for updates, and some administrators may want to speed up the installation of new security updates by running manual update checks or download updates directly from Microsoft servers.

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 10 (version 20H2)

Windows 10 (version 21H1)

Windows 10 (version 21H2)

Thank you very much @Martin for this monthly useful info, as always! :]

Thanks for helping me understandably update to Windows 10 pro. version 21H2 (OS build 19044.1586)

Patched 3x 2016 servers, so far no issues.

Thanks once again Martin for the useful info and links

No problem with security only in Win 8.1×64 !

Thank you.

BingSnap fails to run after update.

Hi,

please add the Exchange Security Update 2022-03: https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/topic/description-of-the-security-update-for-microsoft-exchange-server-2013-march-8-2022-kb5010324-1cc1891e-5be1-4ee1-abad-3f3acbb82f9c

