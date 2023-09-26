South Korea cranks up pressure to extradite Terra's Do Kwon – Forkast News

South Korean prosecutors will expand cooperation with overseas legal agencies and counterparts to facilitate the arrest and extradition of Kwon Do-hyung, a South Korean national known as Do Kwon. He faces fraud charges in South Korea related to the now collapsed Terra-Luna stablecoin, a project developed by his Singapore-based Terraform Labs.

Danny is a journalist at Forkast.News. Originally from South Korea, Danny has produced content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

Peter Langan is the Tokyo-based Editor-at-Large at Forkast.News. He spent about 20 years at Bloomberg News covering financial markets, politics, commodities, natural disasters, renewable energy, and cryptocurrencies in roles including Tokyo Bureau Chief, Managing Editor, and Asia Editor-at-Large.

