Can Seesaw Protocol (SSW) rock the Crypto World like Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX) – Analytics Insight

Throughout its presale, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has garnered attention for not only its rapid rise in popularity but its ambitions to do good within the cryptocurrency industry.

Like Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX), Seesaw has plans to positively affect crypto users and enhance their user experience when delving into the digital asset space.





Enabling its users to transfer tokens along with the blockchains of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH), Seesaw Protocol (SSW) places a lot of importance on users being able to take advantage of its cross-chain capacity.

With this element on Seesaw, users will be able to choose which blockchain they want their transaction to run on, taking into account which blockchain will be the fastest and cheapest, effectively removing the extortionate gas fees users are forced to pay among certain blockchains.

SSW holders earn a 3% bonus on each transaction confirmed on the blockchain so by holding SSW tokens, holders can earn extra tokens.

Growing over 3000% since the launch of the presale in January, Seesaw certainly is a ‘crypto to watch’ and with nine days left until its proposed launch, time is running out for potential investors to gain SSW tokens at a lower price.

After beginning the presale launch with a price of $0.05, SSW has grown impressively to a value of $0.17456, at this time of writing.

Following the launch on April 8th, that’s only the beginning of Seesaw Protocol’s journey, which has their launches on PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Uniswap (UNI) scheduled for Q2 of 2022.



Ethereum (ETH) has long been the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world and hugely influential within the crypto industry.

Despite that, it doesn’t detract from the issues the network has faced and continues to face.

Its massively expensive gas fees alongside its inability to scale transactions have left Ethereum vulnerable to the likes of Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Avalanche (AVAX) who all pride themselves on their ability to scale a big number of transactions at a fast speed as well as charging a minimal amount for its gas fees.

Its issues haven’t gone unnoticed by Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, who has teased the launch of Ethereum 2.0, an upgrade on Ethereum that will see the network become more scalable and secure.





Despite it being over four years since Tron (TRX) last hit its all-time high of $0.231676, the cryptocurrency has managed respectable growth this year, rising 23.3% in the past 30 days.

Tron (TRX) has amassed a market cap of over $7 billion and is ranked as the 25th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap.

A blockchain-based decentralised platform that was founded by the Tron Foundation in 2017, Tron allows content creators to sell their work directly to the consumer, eliminating the need for a middleman.

Tron’s native token is TRX or Tronix, and it’s used as payment to content creators to access their applications.

