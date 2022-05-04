Stop! Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti is $500 off in Black Friday deal – Laptop Mag

LaptopMag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

By Rami Tabari published 26 November 21

Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $2,599 while you can

Black Friday deals are piling at the door, and the only way to relieve to pressure is to check out this Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deal with an RTX 3050 Ti at $500 off.

At this very moment you can find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deal with an RTX 3050 Ti for $2,599 at Walmart, which is a killer deal for this product.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: was $3,100 now $2,599

With its unique hinge and powerful specs, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio is one of the best options on the market, particularly for creative pros who want more from their laptop.

We reviewed the recent Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and fell in love with it. Overall, the Surface Laptop Studio is an excellent laptop with a unique design that makes it purpose-built for creative pros who want something more out of their gadgets.

Not only can the Surface Laptop Studio be transformed into a digital drawing board, but it does so without compromising the standard laptop mode. This flexibility, along with excellent performance and long battery life, makes the Surface Laptop Studio a compelling option for creative professionals.

Add in a fantastic keyboard/touchpad combo, powerful speakers, and a 1080p webcam, and the Surface Laptop Studio finds its place as one of the best laptops, one that should be considered by anyone with a large enough budget.

With the major discount, you may find that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is closer to your budget.

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder’s dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.

