The Redmi Pad could take the fight to cheaper Android tablets – Android Authority

Xiaomi has offered its Pad tablet line for years now, dating back to 2014’s Xiaomi Mi Pad. These slates have generally been upper mid-range offerings, but it looks like the company has another tablet line in the works.

Xiaomi recently sent out a survey to some Chinese users, and it turns out that one of the questions mentions a Redmi Pad 5G, IT Home reported (h/t: Notebook Check). Aside from the “Pad” moniker telling us that this is a tablet, the name appears alongside other choices such as the Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and an “other” option.

According to the outlet, the survey asked users about their usage of the Mi Magic Sharing Center, which allows for seamless content sharing across Xiaomi devices.

There does seem to be scope for a more affordable Xiaomi tablet when you look at the company’s current offering. The Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at €349 in Europe (~$367) or Rs 26,999 in India (~$353), bringing an 11-inch display and a Snapdragon 860 SoC.

Meanwhile, budget devices such as the Realme Pad series and Nokia T20 offer low-end specs and sub-$300 price tags. So a Redmi Pad could theoretically fill this pricing gap and compete against new tablets from the likes of Realme and Nokia.

It’s also interesting to note the Redmi Pad’s apparent support for 5G connectivity, which would be rare for budget slates. Either way, the Android tablet space is somewhat exciting again due to demand during the pandemic, so here’s hoping Redmi indeed joins the party with something special.

