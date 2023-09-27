6 Best Free Wallpaper Apps for Your iPhone – MUO – MakeUseOf

Struggling to find a good wallpaper for your iPhone? Install one or more of these free wallpaper apps to find one you like quickly.

There are two main ways to customize the look of your iPhone's Home Screen and express your unique personality: adding widgets and changing wallpapers. By far, the simplest is switching wallpapers. Wallpapers can give your Home Screen an excellent refresh, especially if you opt for something special that Apple doesn't offer by default.

Whether you like nature wallpapers, abstract backgrounds, illustrations, and much more, here are the six best wallpaper apps for iPhone. These iPhone wallpaper apps are free to download, so you don't need to worry about paying for anything.

Zedge is one of the best apps for downloading wallpapers on Android and iOS. The app categorizes wallpapers in collections, offering a myriad of options, including anime, animals, games, nature, technology, space, and more. On top of its rich collection of wallpapers, Zedge stands out due to its community focus.

The app has artists who create wallpapers and upload them on the platform. There's also a vibrant community of users who create custom collections that you can add to your library of wallpapers if you create an account. Despite this community focus, you don't need to create an account or log in to download wallpapers.

Zedge also has a recommendation algorithm that learns your taste and recommends new wallpapers you might like. On Zedge, like most of the apps in this list, not all wallpapers are free. However, there are many free options, so you only need to pay for something if you want to support the artists.

Download: Zedge (Free, in-app purchases available)

Walli has a great selection of iPhone wallpapers. By opening the app, you're greeted with a well-sorted collection of categories that you can tap to open related wallpapers. Walli has many collections available, like quotes, beaches, tattoos, cityscapes, Halloween, and sports.

The app's interface is easy to navigate, using TikTok-style swipe-up and swipe-down gestures to move from one wallpaper to the next. The artist profile, like, and save buttons are also placed on the bottom right, which should be familiar if you've used TikTok in the past. Even if you haven't, it won't take long before you get the hang of the app.

Walli is a special option in this list because, despite the wide selection of wallpapers, you can create images with AI that you can download and use instead. If you'd like custom wallpapers, this is a great option to explore on Walli.

Download: Walli (Free, subscription available)

Backdrops is an app that mainly focuses on abstract and illustration images. So, if that's your taste, you should give Backdrops a try. These images are sorted into categories in the app, like aesthetics, minimalism, photography, patterns, scenery, and more.

The app has a dedicated Explore tab that features different images daily, making it a great way to discover new wallpapers you can download. On Backdrops, you can favorite wallpapers that you like to create a custom collection that you can access anytime you want.

But, as expected, you need to create an account by using Sign in with Apple to save your collection and sync it across different devices. However, creating an account is optional; you don't have to create an account to download images.

Download: Backdrops (Free, premium version available)

Vellum is another great free app for downloading wallpapers on iPhone. Unlike other apps on the list, Vellum has a comparatively smaller selection of original wallpapers.

The app sources wallpapers from different platforms, including copyright and royalty-free image sites (like Unsplash and Pexels), organizations (like NASA, Google, and Apple), and independent artists. But despite sourcing from different sources, the app only features the best of the best.

Additionally, the best thing about Vellum is that it has a well-organized image library, so it's easier to get what you're looking for by browsing the available categories on the app's homepage. It's also easier to download images to your Photos library. Plus, all images are free to download, unlike most apps in this list.

Download: Vellum (Free, premium version available)

Unsplash is one of the best websites for downloading stock images. With thousands of photographers and artists on the platform, you can find wallpapers of nearly anything on Unsplash. You can search from the rich library of over 4 million images and browse images by categories, making it easy to find what you want.

The app also allows you to sort image results by orientation and color, which makes it convenient to find appropriate wallpapers for your iPhone. You can create collections of your favorite images you'd like to download and set them as your iPhone wallpaper.

Since Unsplash is a one-stop shop for stock photos, you should specifically search for wallpapers to find appropriate images that you can use as wallpapers. An easy way to do this is by tapping Wallpapers category in the top bar on the app's homepage.

Download: Unsplash (Free, in-app purchases available)

Wallcraft is a dedicated wallpaper app with a wide selection of original wallpapers you won't find anywhere else. A major theme in the app's library is illustrations. Still, you will also find other kinds of pictures across different categories.

Whether you're into architecture, space, sports, art, cars, and more, Wallcraft has you covered. Besides using the categories, you can search through the app's wallpaper library to find images based on a given term.

Wallcraft also makes it easy to find pictures related to a wallpaper you'd like to download. Its related images functionality is handy as it saves you so much time browsing through the library when you like a specific theme or set of images. The app has adaptive wallpapers, too, suited for different iPhone screens.

Download: Wallcraft (Free, subscription available)

Install one or more of these apps if you're looking for great places to hunt for wallpapers. If you want an app with a great selection of custom images, you should try Zedge. Walli is great for its wide variety of wallpaper categories; it also allows you to create custom wallpapers with the in-app AI functionality.

If you're more into abstract images and illustrations, Wallcraft and Backdrops are great choices. Lastly, you should go for Unsplash if you'd like a bigger library that spans different categories. But whichever app you choose, you'll certainly find wallpapers that suit your personality.

