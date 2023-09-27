Valorant update 6.03 patch notes: Killjoy & Raze nerfs, mode … – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Valorant restricts lobby sizes in Ranked Play.
Valorant’s patch 6.03 is out now and after a long wait, we finally have a few Agent nerfs and buffs to spruce up the in-game meta. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch notes for Valorant.
Update 6.03 is the first patch in Valorant Episode 6 to feature buffs and nerfs for Agents. After several gameplay updates and bug fixes since the release of Lotus in Episode 6 Act 1, Riot has finally started working on the Agents to get them ready before the VCT International Leagues begin in March.
Apart from that, there are also several bug fixes that will fine-tune the game while also implementing mode updates to receive feedback from the players.
Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the new update in Valorant.
Valorant patch 6.03 has introduced noteworthy nerfs to Killjoy and Raze to balance the in-game performance of both Agents. Additionally, the Swiftplay beta period is ending as the mode is becoming a fully-fledged part of Valorant.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
On top of these, like with every Valorant patch, a number of bugs have also been fixed with the new patch. Riot has also confirmed that the new Real-Time Text Evaluation system has also been added to the Agent Select screen for the North American region.
Here are the full patch notes for update 6.03.
So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.03 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:
What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers
Valorant update 6.03 patch notes: Killjoy & Raze nerfs, mode … – Dexerto
News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games