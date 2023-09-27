Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can't Jump’ Remake: First Look – Hulu

May 17, 2023

Can you believe it’s been 31 years since the original White Men Can’t Jump movie came out?

On Friday, May 19, Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in this modern re-telling of the classic 1992 sports comedy about two seemingly polar opposite Los Angeles streetballers who discover they have more in common than they think.

Whether you’re a fan of basketball movies, Jack Harlow, the OG film starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, or a combination of the three — you’re going to want to see what all the hype is about.

Kamal and Jeremy are polar opposites, but they do have one thing in common — basketball. Filled to the brim with NBA-level potential, both Kamal and Jeremy’s hoop dreams are crushed when real life gets in the way, so they take matters into their own hands.

Up until now, you may know Jack Harlow as the chart-topping rapper whose radio hits include “First Class” and “INDUSTRY BABY,” but critics believe Harlow’s debut role in this basketball movie remake is just the beginning of a long acting career.



You may know Sinqua Walls from Friday Night Lights and Teen Wolf, but in this basketball movie, he plays Kamal — a down and out streetballer who derails his pro-ball future. Kamal teams up with Jeremy (Harlow) to juggle financial pressures, rocky relationships, and personal struggles, forming an unlikely, but complementary, friendship.



Jack Harlow is in good company on the White Men Can’t Jump remake cast list with fellow musician, Teyana Taylor, starring as Imani. Taylor made the jump from music to acting in 2021 as the character, Bopoto, in Coming 2 America.



Laura Harrier made her acting debut as Destiny Evans on the hit soap opera, One Life to Live, and has since landed roles in big titles, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Hulu Original mini-series, Mike.



Myles Bullock has been writing and directing since 2017 and landed roles in popular titles like BMF* and the Hulu Original series, Marvel’s Runaways before starring as Renzo in the White Men Can’t Jump remake film.

Vince Staples is another musician-turned-actor on the White Men Can’t Jump roster and can most recently be seen in his recurring role as Maurice in the hit ABC sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

Love movies that take place on the court? These basketball movies streaming now on Hulu are a slam dunk.



Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson star in the OG White Men Can’t Jump movie about two Los Angeles streetballers who team up to hustle other players. Their unlikely friendship is tested when they enter a high-stakes tournament.

Orphan Calvin Cambridge (Lil’ Bow Wow) wants to be like pro baller Michael Jordan. His dreams come true when he finds a pair of magic basketball sneakers. Along with his friend, Murph (Jonathan Lipkicki), Calvin learns valuable lessons about teamwork and determination while living out his dreams on the court.

In this basketball rom-com, Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends bonded by their love for basketball. As they pursue their dreams of playing professionally, they must navigate their evolving relationship and the challenges of adulthood.

Love your sports with a side of drama and comedy? Check out these other sports movies streaming now on Hulu.

