Aerospace-grade metal coming to iPhone 15 Pro models? Check this leak out – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The iPhone 15 is one of the most talked-about phones of the year that will see the light of day in the latter half of 2023. But why so? As per reports, even the standard iPhone 15 is expected to feature several major upgrades over its predecessor such as the inclusion of Dynamic Island and USB Type-C. While the vanilla iPhone 15 variants are getting this treatment, the Pro variants are set to get massive upgrades across the spectrum.

Previous reports have hinted at Apple changing the material used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to titanium, which would offer a more premium feel and solid build considering the high prices of these devices.

Now, a recent rumor has shed light on which material will be used. Here’s all we know so far.

According to a leaker @URedditor on X (via Tom’s Guide), the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a frame made out of titanium alloy. This would likely decrease the overall weight of the devices while improving their durability since titanium is much more scratch resistant than the stainless steel that is currently used.

But which alloy could be used? As per the leaker, Apple has been testing various combinations for creating a suitable alloy and it seems to have finally settled on a Grade 5 Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy which is an aerospace-grade material. It would potentially offer a better strength-to-weight ratio.

While features like Dynamic Island and 48MP camera are coming to the standard iPhones, some big additions have been reserved for the Pro variants. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro, is expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also get a periscope camera, which could have almost double the optical zoom of the current iPhones.

It has also been claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E system, according to a MacRumors report which has been backed up by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the official launch of the iPhone 15, which is expected to happen at Apple’s Fall event in September.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71690364830908

source