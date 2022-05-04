Ministry that provides free clothing set to open its own space in Southwest Michigan – MLive.com

Jody's Closet

MATTAWAN, MI — What began as a small collection closet in 2011 to help clothe a few foster children in their time of need has blossomed into a full-on “store,” providing free clothing to over 4,000 people annually.

So many people, that the “store,” Jody’s Closet, needed its own own space.

Jody’s Closet is set to open its own brick-and-mortar store with an addition built onto a church. It’s scheduled to open later this month.

A ministry of Cavalry Reformed Church in Mattawan, Jody’s Closet, for the past decade, has provided emergency services for members of Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties who may be experiencing homelessness, recently left an abusive relationship or experienced a traumatic event such as a fire.

The closet, named after former volunteer Jody Alzner who died in 2019, had begun to take up so much space in the actual church in recent years that Sunday School and preschool rooms were overflowing with storage bins and sorting tables and chairs were being routinely moved out of the sanctuary to set up shop for members of the public to come in and take what they needed over the course of one week a month.

During those times in which the closet was set up for the public, there would often be a line wrapped around the building when they opened, co-founder Sue VanHeukelom told MLive.

As the closet moves into its own space, a freshly built, 3,500 square-foot addition behind the church that was funded by grants, church and community members, VanHeukelom expects there will still be lines on some days, especially for the grand opening on May 23. However, she and other volunteers are eager to serve more people in the community and do so with expanded hours and increased capacity, she said.

“We hope to build awareness of this ministry in the community and to connect with those in need,” she said. “We also hope that others will be called to donate their clothes or give their time and talent to support this ministry and their community.”

Jody’s Closet is always accepting clean, gently used or new clothing donations in all sizes, but asks that no clothing is stained or smells of smoke. There is a drop-off location located behind the building, which is located at 7829 S. 5th St. in Mattawan.

Shoes, interview suits, coats and boots, baby clothing and more are accepted.

“Jody’s Closet wouldn’t exist without the hundreds of volunteers that have given their time over the years and those that continue to volunteer and process thousands of clothes each month.” said co-founder Faith Comerford.

It also wouldn’t exist without its namesake, who dedicated her time to planting flowers in front of the church and spent nearly every day sorting donations, VanHeukelom said. Another memory, VanHeukelom had of her late friend was of Alzner brining envelopes filled with cash to the church on days the closet was open.

“She’d have these envelopes with cash in her back pocket,” VanHeukelom said. “She wouldn’t know really how much was in each envelope, but on a Saturday, she’d sit there and pray and then she’d just go up to somebody random who was ‘shopping’ and say, ‘you need this’ and hand the envelope to her. She did that.”

Not everyone who comes to Jody’s Closet needs to be in need, however, and VanHeukelom and her husband, The Rev. Greg VanHeukelom, want to make sure that point is clear.

“In need or not in need, we’ve always said, take as much as you would like,” Sue VanHeukelom said. “You never know what someone is going through. And when people who might not be in need come and shop and have fun and find stuff, they then bring their own stuff in. People also shop for their neighbors and others they know who may be in need. That’s what we’re here for.”

It’s about building relationships and community, Greg VanHeukelom said.

“We’re doing this in the name of Jesus to point people to God,” he said. “Our volunteers are trained to talk with people, listen to the hard issues, and pray if someone needs a prayer. We have all types of walks of life that walk through the door and there is nobody that we say no to.”

In addition to providing onsite services, the closet works closely with 211 in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties, with area social workers and hospitals, Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, Wings of God, Alternatives Pregnancy Center and numerous foster care and refugee services.

Jody’s Closet will be open, beginning May 23, from 10 a.m. – noon on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays and from 8:30-10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month. For more information, visit calvaryreformed.org/jodys-closet.html or contact Sue VanHeukelom at or 269-375-6240.

