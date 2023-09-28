What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 16th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 5 minutes

Published on February 16th, 2023, 10:54 am EST

The Woman King is now streaming – Picture: Sony Pictures.

Happy Thursday and welcome to your third daily what’s new recap of the week (a record in 2023 that has been very slow thus far regarding new releases). Today, there are 11 new additions added to Netflix US, so let’s see what’s new and what’s trending for February 16th, 2023.

On the removals front, a few horror movies are set to depart in the coming days. No Escape Room (2018) departs on February 19th, The Conjuring 2 (2016) departs on February 22nd, and Girl on the Third Floor (2019) departs on February 23rd.

Now let’s run through what’s new:

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

Writer: Dana Stevens, Maria Bello

Runtime: 135 min / 2h 15m

Coming to Netflix through the big first window Sony deal is The Woman King headlined by Viola Davis.

Set in the 1820s and inspired by true events, the movie follows a battle-tested general who trains a new generation of female warriors to protect their kingdom from a powerful foe.

The movie was often cited as one of the movies that had its sights on the top flight awards at the Oscars but was notably snubbed to much controversy.



Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Cast: Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton

Writer: Blake Masters, Steven Grant

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

Among the licensed movies added today includes the 2013 American action-comedy film directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg, who play two special agents from different organizations partnering for an undercover sting.

On Rotten Tomatoes, 2 Guns has a rating of 64% based on 163 reviews, The site’s consensus states, “Formulaic and often jarringly violent, 2 Guns rests its old-school appeal on the interplay between its charismatic, well-matched stars.”



Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons

Writer: Regina Y. Hicks, Wanda Sykes

Runtime: 26 mins

One of the most successful (in terms of just being able to get renewed) multi-cam sitcoms currently on Netflix right now is the Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes-led comedy The Upshaws.

Here’s what you can expect going into part 3:

“In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”



Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what’s new on Netflix library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming projects. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com



