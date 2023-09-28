Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can Shibarium Update Reverse Key Trend? Everlodge Set to Rally 240% | – Bitcoinist

Shiba Inu was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in July. Its value surged by 32.30%, and now experts believe it could hit a new all-time high after its Shibarium update. This update will help to build the Shiba Inu ecosystem, potentially offering huge returns for token holders in the process.

At the same time, Everlodge is also thriving. It’s expected to rally 240% during its presale, with additional rallies expected once its presale has sold out. Here’s how it compares to Shiba Inu.

Everlodge could revolutionize vacation property ownership over the next few years. The exciting new project lets investors buy fractional NFT representing ownership of properties such as hotels, luxury villas, and vacation homes. This reduces the funds required to invest in properties while streamlining the selling and buying process.

The global property market is currently worth $280 trillion. However, much of this market is owned by corporations and wealthy investors. As a result, everyday investors are often priced out of investments.

By offering fractional ownership, Everlodge aims to give power back to smaller investors. For each NFT they own, an investor will be able to generate a passive income. Their NFTs will also increase in value if the property they own becomes more valuable.

As part of the Everlodge ecosystem, investors will also be able to invest in property developments. The Everlodge launchpad will connect developers with investors, providing an alternative to traditional funding methods. This is predicted to become an extremely popular feature.

ELDG is the native Everlodge token. It’s currently selling out fast during the beta phase of the Everlodge presale, with each token selling at $0.01. Investors buying now will receive a 30% bonus on every purchase, though this bonus will decline as each stage of the Everlodge presale sells out.

Everlodge token holders will be granted several rewards throughout the Everlodge ecosystem. The most lucrative of these rewards is free nightly stays at properties in the Everlodge ecosystem. These can be used as a free holiday, or token holders can sell them to produce an additional income source.

To give early investors peace of mind, Everlodge developers have implemented several features. Firstly team tokens have been locked for 2 years, and the ELDG liquidity pool has been locked for 8 years.

Additionally, the Everlodge team has been successfully audited by BlockAudit. With great security, game-changing utility, and high potential returns, Everlodge is expected to become the top DeFi presale over the next quarter.

Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is rapidly growing. The project’s NFT collection has gained significant traction, and with Shibarium on the way, experts believe Shiba Inu will experience additional surges over the next few months.

Shiba Inu has already increased in value by 32.30% over the past month, and its daily trading volume has consistently passed over $300 million. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.000009962, and its value had increased by 4.39% in the last 24 hours.

With additional growth on the way, Shiba Inu is seen as an extremely strong investment. Some experts believe that Shiba Inu could even topple Dogecoin over the next year, becoming the world’s most valuable memecoin in the process.



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

