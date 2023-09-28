iPad Keyboards – Apple

Keyboards that have you covered.
iPad keyboards provide a great typing experience and lightweight, durable protection for your iPad. And they attach to iPad magnetically — no need for switches, plugs, and pairing.
The Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro and iPad Air. It features a great typing experience, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB‑C port for pass‑through charging, and front and back protection. The Magic Keyboard features a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach it magnetically and smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.
The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad companion. It features an incredible typing experience, a built-in trackpad to handle precision tasks, and a 14-key function row. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back panel that both attach magnetically to iPad. An adjustable stand offers smooth, continuous viewing. And the Magic Keyboard Folio helps iPad stay protected wherever you go.
iPad (10th generation)
The Smart Keyboard Folio is a comfortable keyboard when you need one, and it provides front and back protection when you don’t. Simply attach it and start typing.
The Smart Keyboard delivers a comfortable typing experience wherever you are and converts into a slim, durable front cover when you’re on the go.
Explore keyboards, cases, covers, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and more.
Shop iPad accessories
The ultimate iPad experience with the most advanced technology.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina XDR display or Liquid Retina display◊
ProMotion technology
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
M2 chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
TrueDepth camera
system
12MP Wide camera
10MP Ultra Wide camera
4K video, ProRes
Face ID
USB‑C connector
Support for
Thunderbolt / USB 4
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports Magic
Keyboard
Serious performance in a thin and light design.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina display◊
—
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
M1 chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports Magic
Keyboard
The all‑new colorful iPad for the things you do every day.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina display◊
—
sRGB color
—
A14 Bionic chip
Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(1st generation)◊◊◊
Supports Magic
Keyboard Folio
All the essentials in the most affordable iPad.
Learn more
View in AR
Retina display
—
sRGB color
—
A13 Bionic chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
8MP Wide camera
—
1080p video
Touch ID in Home button
Lightning connector
—
4G LTE cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(1st generation)
Supports
Smart Keyboard
The full iPad experience designed to fit in one hand.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina display◊
—
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
A15 Bionic chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports
Bluetooth keyboards
Or pick up available items at an Apple Store.
Get 3% Daily Cash with Apple Card or special financing.
Have a question? Call a Specialist or chat online.
Call 1-800-MY-APPLE.
iPad Keyboards – Apple
Keyboards that have you covered.